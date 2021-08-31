Duran Duran Unveil New Single “ANNIVERSARY”: Stream

With Duran Duran’s upcoming album, FUTURE PAST, arriving in October, the new wave veterans have unveiled the latest preview, titled “ANNIVERSARY.” Stream it below.

Co-produced by the band with British DJ and producer Erol Alkan, “ANNIVERSARY” contains hints of previous Duran Duran hits meant to be Easter eggs for fans to uncover.

“‘ANNIVERSARY’ is a special song for us. Obviously we were conscious of our own impending 40th anniversary of making music together, but we wanted the song’s meaning to be inclusive in the broadest possible way,” bassist John Taylor explained in a statement. “After playing and working together for so long, we very much appreciate what ‘being together’ and ‘staying together’ can really mean, it’s not something we would have thought song-worthy 40 years ago but we do today!”

Taylor previously spoke with Consequence about bringing in new collaborators for FUTURE PAST, which marks Duran Duran’s first full-length in six years. “It’s always important for the four of us to have fresh horses in the room with us,” he said. “[Blur guitarist] Graham [Coxon] and Erol, particularly, brought huge energy to this project.”

FUTURE PAST is due out on October 22nd via Tape Modern for BMG and follows 2015’s Paper Gods. Duran Duran previously shared “MORE JOY!” and “INVISIBLE,” the latter of which they performed live at the Billboard Music Awards back in May. Pre-orders for the album are ongoing.

On October 3rd and 10th, Duran Duran will fill in for Stevie Nicks at Austin City Limits after the Fleetwood Mac singer stepped aside due to concerns over COVID-19.

