Ed Sheeran and Cradle of Filth’s Dani Filth Are Plotting a Collaboration

Ed Sheeran recently expressed his love for extreme metal, and now the hit-making pop star is looking to team up with Cradle of Filth singer Dani Filth. According to Dani, the two UK artists have been emailing each other about a potential musical collaboration.

Last month, Sheeran was quoted in The Sun as saying, “I was really into death metal as a kid. I listened to Cradle of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff.” He went on to say, “I’m not saying I could ever step into that world. I learnt all those riffs on guitar as a kid. That’s something I’ve never thought about doing — but something I would not be opposed to creating.”

Shortly thereafter, Dani shared the article on his Instagram page, and quipped, “I’ll believe it when I see it. Fellow Suffolk lad could come good in the end. ‘Dracula’s Castle on the Hill’ anyone?” The reference was to Sheeran’s song “Castle on the Hill.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Apparently, that commentary led Sheeran to reach out to the metal frontman. In a new interview with Kerrang! Radio, Dani revealed, “I’ve actually been emailing with him.” When the radio host asked if he was joking, he affirmed, “No no, it’s true! He actually touched base with me.”

Dani went on to say, “I’ve been invited up to his place. Well, he said he could come down to mine, but I pointed out to him that I don’t own my own bar or village, and it’d be better if I went there. He said he’d do anything, quite literally. He said he’s a massive fan. He seems like a genuinely very nice guy actually.”

While it would definitely be an unusual collaboration, Dani certainly seems up for it. “If someone tells us not to do something, then we’ll do it. That’s been our prerogative the whole time. I did this rap song with this band called Twiztid in America. It’s actually turned out more like Rammstein and Beastie Boys, than full-on rap.”

Advertisement

He added, “So, in that respect, I think [an Ed Sheeran collaboration] would be great fun. I think it’d be great if we did it for charity, because at least it would bring a bit of credibility to it.”

As for the potential fan reaction, Dani concluded, “Obviously to his public, it’d be like, ‘Oh my god, he’s got this weird comical guy,’ and to my public it’d be like, ‘Oh my god, this is a bit weird, isn’t it?’ But I think that sort of thing, nowadays works.”

For now, Cradle of Filth are gearing up to release their new album, Existence Is Futile, in October. The band recently released the LP’s first single, “Crawling King Chaos,” and announced a fall U.S. tour.

Advertisement

Sheeran, meanwhile, released the new single “Bad Habits” and co-wrote the new BTS song “Permission to Dance.”