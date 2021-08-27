Menu
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill to Star in New Comedy Film for Netflix

Hill is co-writing the script with director Kenya Barris

August 27, 2021 | 4:49pm ET

    Netflix is developing a new comedy film that will target two generations at once. The untitled feature will star Eddie Murphy opposite Jonah Hill and is set to have Kenya Barris serve as the director.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hill and Barris co-wrote the script and are both producing the movie alongside Kevin Misher of Misher Films. Plot details are still under wraps for now, but it’s described as “an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences shape and affect relationships.” Murphy and Hill will “find themselves on opposite sides of some of those divides.”

    This will be Barris’ first time directing a feature film. However, his debut directorial effort won’t be completely new territory; he wrote the script for Coming 2 America and got to know Murphy while bringing that sequel to life earlier this year. Plus, he’s already got years of experience under his belt as the Emmy-nominated creator of Black-ish and the director of an upcoming Richard Pryor biopic.

    If you haven’t been paying attention, Murphy has been experiencing a bit of a renaissance as of late. In addition to that ’80s sequel, he also had a triumphant return to the screen in 2019’s Dolemite Is My Name and made an Emmy-winning reprise on Saturday Night Live. According to a recent interview, the reason Murphy decided to dip out of the spotlight for several years was because he won the Razzie for Worst Actor of the Decade, so it’s a welcome treat to see him coming back in great comedic form again.

    As for Hill, he’s been extra busy as well. He starred in The Beach Bum, produced Richard Jewell, and lent his voice acting skills to The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World all in 2019. Plus, he made his directorial debut with Mid90s in 2018. Oh yeah, and his upcoming movie Don’t Look Up is currently in post-production, too.

