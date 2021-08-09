Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ellen Foley on Fighting Words, Fronting The Clash, and Covering Meat Loaf

The actor/musician also talks about a duet with Karla DeVito & her overlooked back catalog

kyle meredith with ellen foley podcast
Kyle Meredith With Ellen Foley
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
August 9, 2021 | 1:03pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS 

    Ellen Foley hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about her new album, Fighting Words.

    The actor/musician takes us through her writing partnership with Paul Foglino and working with Karla DeVito, who lip-synced Ellen’s part in the video for Meat Loaf’s “Paradise by the Dashboard Light.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Speaking of Meat Loaf, Foley also tells us why she covered “Heaven Can Wait” on this latest set. Later, she takes us back to 1981 when she had The Clash as her backing band and songwriting partners on the album The Spirit of St. Louis. (Fun fact: “Should I Stay or Should I Go” is about her and Mick Jones’ relationship.)

    Stream the interview with Ellen Foley above, or via the YouTube player below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… at the links above, and be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

kyle meredith foghat roger earl guitar hero.

Foghat's Roger Earl on the Band's New Live Album and Guitar Hero's Impact on "Slow Ride"

August 6, 2021

gary kemp Spandau Ballet kyle meredith with

Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp on How Pink Floyd and David Bowie Inspired His New Solo LP

July 28, 2021

kyle meredith david crosby

David Crosby on Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez, Steely Dan and Michael McDonald

July 26, 2021

kyle meredith with kevin smith photo via smodcast

Kevin Smith on Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation

July 23, 2021

 

kyle meredith with robert deleo of stone temple pilots phoot amy harris

Stone Temple Pilots' Robert DeLeo on 25 Years of Tiny Music…Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop

July 21, 2021

kyle meredith with jeff ament pearl jam

Jeff Ament Discusses New Solo LP and Pearl Jam's Next Tour

July 19, 2021

kyle meredith with carla gugino gunpowder milkshake

Carla Gugino on Netflix’s Gunpowder Milkshake and Her Favorite Musicians

July 16, 2021

kyle meredith with barenaked ladies 2

Barenaked Ladies on Humanity's Fracturing, Flat Earthers, and Their Possible Role in the MCU

July 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ellen Foley on Fighting Words, Fronting The Clash, and Covering Meat Loaf

Menu Shop Search Sale