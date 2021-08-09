Ellen Foley on Fighting Words, Fronting The Clash, and Covering Meat Loaf



Ellen Foley hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about her new album, Fighting Words.

The actor/musician takes us through her writing partnership with Paul Foglino and working with Karla DeVito, who lip-synced Ellen’s part in the video for Meat Loaf’s “Paradise by the Dashboard Light.”

Speaking of Meat Loaf, Foley also tells us why she covered “Heaven Can Wait” on this latest set. Later, she takes us back to 1981 when she had The Clash as her backing band and songwriting partners on the album The Spirit of St. Louis. (Fun fact: “Should I Stay or Should I Go” is about her and Mick Jones’ relationship.)

