Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Eminem to Star as White Boy Rick in 50 Cent’s New Show BMF

The cast also includes Snoop Dogg, Kash Doll, and La La Anthony

Eminem White Boy Rick BMF series 50 Cent tv show Starz scene cast
Eminem
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 17, 2021 | 4:14pm ET

    50 Cent is working on a new TV series called BMF about the legendary Black Mafia Family for Starz. Today, he revealed that Eminem will join the cast as a guest star for arguably the most fitting role of his career: White Boy Rick, the infamous Detroit teenager turned undercover FBI informant.

    This is Eminem’s first TV part since he played a fictionalized version of himself in Entourage in 2010. He also had a role as himself in Funny People (2009), an uncredited cameo in 2014’s The Interview, and he made a prank phone call for Crank Yankers in 2004. Considering White Boy Rick’s pivotal role in taking down the BMF, this might be Eminem’s meatiest role since 8 Mile.

    BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers from southwest Detroit who became one of the most infuential crime families in the ’80s. According to Deadline, the show will revolve around “Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory’s business acumen, and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop that would render the brothers iconic on a global level. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Former Donald Trump supporter 50 Cent took to Twitter to hype up his special guest star for the show. “Oh yeah i’m bringing the big dogs out, I couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem,” he tweeted. “Got him to play white Boy Rick in BMF, this shit is out of here. 🚦Green Light Gang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi”

    Slim Slady isn’t the only big name from the music industry to join the cast. Snoop Dogg, Kash Doll, and La La Anthony are also slated to appear in BMF, but their roles have not yet been revealed.

    Joining the Music to Be Murdered By rapper are actors Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, and Eric Kofi Abrefa. The list of cast members also includes Wood Harris, Serayah, Myles Truitt, and Steve Harris.

    Advertisement

    Eminem Kim Scott
     Editor's Pick
    Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Scott Hospitalized Following Suicide Attempt

    Tasha Smith will direct multiple episodes and executive produce BMF. The Starz series is also executive produced by 50 Cent, alongside showrunner, executive producer, and writer Randy Huggins. Terri Kopp, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the show.

    Earlier this year, Gen Z tried to cancel Eminem for his notoriously sexist, violent, and homophobic lyrics of the past, but the rapper fired back with a new track called “Tone Deaf.” Shortly afterwards, he was dethroned by Pop Smoke for most weeks at No. 1 on the hip-hop albums chart.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

anderson .paak tattoo posthumous releases arm ink

Anderson .Paak Shares Picture of Tattoo Warning Against Releasing Posthumous Music

August 17, 2021

drake covid-19 hair hairline heart coronavirus

Drake Had COVID-19, Says It Made His Hair Grow "Weird"

August 17, 2021

lorde mood ring solar power jack antonoff new song single track stream

Lorde Shares New Single "Mood Ring": Stream

August 17, 2021

Low More stream new music video song single HEY WHAT track, photo by Nathan Keay

Low Want "More" From Life on New Single: Stream

August 17, 2021

 

The Chaos Chapter Fight Or Escape

Unpacking the New Songs on TOMORROW X TOGETHER's The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape

August 17, 2021

Outsiders In Punk

Up Yours! The Black, Queer, and Feminist Artists That Revolutionized Punk

August 17, 2021

metallica jason newsted black album box set unboxing

Jason Newsted Unboxes Metallica's Super Deluxe "Black Album" Box Set: Watch

August 17, 2021

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush 2021 tour

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Announce Fall 2021 Co-Headlining Tour

August 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Eminem to Star as White Boy Rick in 50 Cent's New Show BMF

Menu Shop Search Sale