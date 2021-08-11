Menu
Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Scott Hospitalized Following Suicide Attempt

Police and EMS were called to Kim's home on July 30th

Eminem Kim Scott
Eminem with Kim Scott
August 11, 2021 | 12:31pm ET

    Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, was hospitalized following a suicide attempt on July 30th.

    TMZ reports that police and EMS were called to Scott’s home in Michigan for a welfare check. She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and a psychological evaluation, and has since been released.

    After meeting in high school, Scott and Eminem initially married in 1999, but divorced in 2001. They later remarried in 2006 only to separate again later that year. They have one biological child together, Hailie Jade, who was born in 1995. They also share two adopted children.

    Related Video

    Scott has long battled addiction and mental health issues. She previously attempted to take her own life in 2001, and again in 2015.

    The couple’s relationship has inspired numerous Eminem songs, including “97′ Bonnie & Clyde,” “Kim,” “Sing for the Moment,” and “Solider,” among others. A character based on Kim was also famously played by the late actress Brittany Murphy in Eminem’s 2002 musical drama 8 Mile.

    If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or know someone who is, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or by visiting http://www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

