Enslaved Announce New Caravans to the Outer Worlds EP, Unleash Title Track: Stream

Enslaved have announced a new four-song EP, Caravans to the Outer Worlds, out October 1st. As a preview, the Norwegian band has shared the video for the title track.
The EP follows 2020’s Utgard and continues Enslaved’s push toward grandiose, progressive black metal. “Caravans to the Outer Worlds” exemplifies the their multi-faceted approach, with complex rhythmic timing, orchestral breaks, and harsh vocals.
“This is the story that wanted to be told, and this is music that demanded to be heard,” Enslaved’s Ivar Bjørnson said in a press statement. “Who are we to question that? After Utgard, the path ahead cleared itself — and we followed; past, present and future melted together in an EP that marks one giant leap for us. Into…”
We’ll have to hear the full release to find out. According to the press announcement, the EP is a “tale of departure, of leaving behind a barren and desolate world, traveling boldly into the future.” This is depicted in the music video for the title track, as a solitary figure traverse a barren, yet captivating landscape.
The EP appears to be a cohesive listening experience in the vein of a classical suite. It consists of two main pieces, “Caravans to the Outer Worlds” and “Ruun II – The Epitaph,” and is broken up by two intermezzos.
Enslaved will head out for a European tour in 2022 in continued support of Utgard and the new EP. See the full list of dates below.
Pre-order the Caravans to the Outer Worlds EP via Nuclear Blast. Stream the video for the title track and see the full tracklist and artwork below.
Caravans to the Outer Worlds EP Artwork:
Caravans to the Outer Worlds EP Tracklist:
01. Caravans to the Outer Worlds
02. Intermezzo I: Lonnlig. Gudlig.
03. Ruun II – The Epitaph
04. Intermezzo II: The Navigator
Enslaved 2022 European Tour Dates:
02/13 – Berlin, DE @ Hole44
02/14 – Utrecht, NL @ De Helling
02/16 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Institute
02/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand
02/18 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
02/19 – London, UK @ 229
02/21 – Paris, FR @ La Machine
02/22 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Metronum *new city
02/23 – Madrid, ES @ Caracol
02/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Boveda
02/25 – Lyon, FR @ CCO Villeurbanne
02/26 – Aarau, CH @ KiFF
02/28 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Halle
02/01 – Stuttgart, DE @ Wizemann
02/02 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
02/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Das Bett
02/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
02/05 – Leipzig, DE @ Hellraiser