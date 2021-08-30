Evan Rachel Wood Sings “We’ll Kick Your Ass In” to Marilyn Manson: Watch

It’s been a long week for Marilyn Manson’s many alleged sexual abuse victims, as the embattled singer has been thrust back into the spotlight with his co-writing credit on Kanye West’s new album Donda. Now, Manson accuser and ex-fiancé Evan Rachel Wood has responded to the man she says “started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” using a cover of New Radicals’ “You Get What You Give” to call Manson out by name and sing, “We’ll kick your ass in.”

In a video posted to her Instagram, Wood took the stage at The Bourbon Room accompanied by a guitarist and holding the lyrics on her phone. “I’ve been saving this, but it feels like an appropriate time,” she said.

The Westworld star switched around a couple of the original lyrics. She dropped the words “Courtney Love,” and took a deep breath before she said, “Marilyn Manson,” singing, “Health insurance, rip-off lying/ FDA, big bankers buying/ Cloning while they’re multiplying/ Fake computer crashes dining/ Fashion shoots with Beck and Hanson/ …Marilyn Manson/ You’re all fakes, run to your mansions/ Come around, we’ll kick your ass in!”

In a comment on the video, she wrote, “For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don’t give up.” Watch the performance below.

Earlier this year, Wood shared more details about Manson’s alleged abusive behavior, saying he mocked her for being Jewish, drew swastikas on her bedside, and routinely used the N-word.

