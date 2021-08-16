Field of Dreams TV Series Up to Bat at Peacock from The Good Place’s Michael Schur

Michael Schur is building it in the streaming corn fields of Peacock, and fans will definitely come. As Deadline reports, one of the great comedy showrunners is writing a Field of Dreams TV series based on the beloved 1989 movie.

These days Schur is best known as the wholesome force behind Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place, and most recently, Rutherford Falls. But to very-online sports lovers, he is fondly remembered under his pseudonym Ken Tremendous as one of the co-founders of the pioneering baseball blog Fire Joe Morgan. Ostensibly started with a single purpose (getting one particularly bad broadcaster canned) the site morphed into an early explainer for advanced baseball stats and one of the funniest sources for sports analysis anywhere. In other words, Schur isn’t just a casual fan, and he could’ve thrived as a professional sports writer if that staff gig on The Office hadn’t beckoned.

This expertise is part of what made him an appealing choice for Field of Dreams, according to President of Universal Television Erin Underhill. “His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans,” she said.

The 1989 movie starred Kevin Costner, and was based on W. P. Kinsella’s 1982 novel Shoeless Joe. It’s about a down-on-his-luck farmer who transforms part of his cornfield into a baseball diamond that attracts the ghosts of iconic players past. The mixture of sadness and seriousness, combined with a whacky fantasy setup that could easily be played for laughs, makes Field of Dreams pretty much a Schur thing.

Elsewhere in the Schurniverse, the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine debuted last week, and in July Rutherford Falls was renewed for Season 2.