FINNEAS Announces Debut Album Optimist, Drops “A Concert Six Months From Now”: Stream

The Grammy winner will kick off a North American headlining tour this fall to support the LP

Finneas, photo courtesy of artist
August 5, 2021 | 2:24pm ET

    FINNEAS’ debut album is finally on its way. The eight-time Grammy winner has officially announced the release date for his first full-length studio effort, Optimist, and dropped lead single “A Concert Six Months From Now” in the process. As if that weren’t enough, he’s also announced a headlining tour of North America.

    Following the singer-songwriter’s signing to Interscope Records — the same label home as his sister Billie Eilish — Optimist is set to be unveiled October 15th. The album’s hopeful title comes from the lyrics of its lead single, which finds the 23-year-old desperately attempting to win back a lost love.

    “Your favorite band is back on the road/ And this fall they’re playin’ the Hollywood Bowl/ I’ve already purchased two seats for their show/ I guess I’m an optimist/ 2011, you stole my heart here/ And I couldn’t listen to that band for years/ ‘Til that night last summer when you reappeared/ Forgot how bad I wanted this,” he admits before launching into the track’s earnest, lilting chorus.

    To support the album, FINNEAS will also be heading out on a North American headlining tour this fall, kicking off with festival sets at BottleRock, the iHeart Radio Music Festival, and both weekends of Austin City Limits. From there, he hits 15 major cities in the U.S. and Canada, including stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Boston, and Montreal.

    Tckets go on sale to the general public Friday, August 13th. You can get yours through Ticketmaster, or check the secondary market here.

    Check out the music video for “A Concert Six Months From Now,” as well as the cover art and tracklisting for Optimist, and FINNEAS’ full list of upcoming tour dates below.

    Earlier this week, FINNEAS sat down with Consequence for an exclusive video interview touching on everything from his Fender Hotline and how he got started producing music to his collaborative role executive producing his younger sister’s new sophomore album Happier Than Ever. In addition to working with Eilish, FINNEAS recently co-starred in the cinematic music video for James Blake’s “Say What You Will.”

    Optimist Artwork:

    finneas optimist cover art debut album

    Optimist Tracklist:
    01. A Concert Six Months from Now
    02. The Kids Are All Dying
    03. Happy Now
    04. Only a Lifetime
    05. The 90s
    06. Love Is Pain
    07. Peaches Etude
    08. Hurt Locker
    09. Medieval
    10. Someone Else’s Star
    11. Around My Neck
    12. What They’ll Say About Us
    13. How It Ends

    Finneas 2021 Tour Dates:
    09/03 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Festival
    09/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeart Radio Music Festival
    10/01 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
    10/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
    10/25 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    11/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    11/03 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    11/04 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    11/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    11/08 – Denver, CO @ Summit
    11/10 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
    11/12 – Athens, OH @ Ohio University
    11/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts
    11/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    11/16 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    11/18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    11/20 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Corona
    11/21 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

