FINNEAS Announces Debut Album Optimist, Drops “A Concert Six Months From Now”: Stream

FINNEAS’ debut album is finally on its way. The eight-time Grammy winner has officially announced the release date for his first full-length studio effort, Optimist, and dropped lead single “A Concert Six Months From Now” in the process. As if that weren’t enough, he’s also announced a headlining tour of North America.

Following the singer-songwriter’s signing to Interscope Records — the same label home as his sister Billie Eilish — Optimist is set to be unveiled October 15th. The album’s hopeful title comes from the lyrics of its lead single, which finds the 23-year-old desperately attempting to win back a lost love.

“Your favorite band is back on the road/ And this fall they’re playin’ the Hollywood Bowl/ I’ve already purchased two seats for their show/ I guess I’m an optimist/ 2011, you stole my heart here/ And I couldn’t listen to that band for years/ ‘Til that night last summer when you reappeared/ Forgot how bad I wanted this,” he admits before launching into the track’s earnest, lilting chorus.

To support the album, FINNEAS will also be heading out on a North American headlining tour this fall, kicking off with festival sets at BottleRock, the iHeart Radio Music Festival, and both weekends of Austin City Limits. From there, he hits 15 major cities in the U.S. and Canada, including stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Boston, and Montreal.

Tckets go on sale to the general public Friday, August 13th. You can get yours through Ticketmaster, or check the secondary market here.

Check out the music video for “A Concert Six Months From Now,” as well as the cover art and tracklisting for Optimist, and FINNEAS’ full list of upcoming tour dates below.

Earlier this week, FINNEAS sat down with Consequence for an exclusive video interview touching on everything from his Fender Hotline and how he got started producing music to his collaborative role executive producing his younger sister’s new sophomore album Happier Than Ever. In addition to working with Eilish, FINNEAS recently co-starred in the cinematic music video for James Blake’s “Say What You Will.”

Optimist Artwork:

Optimist Tracklist:

01. A Concert Six Months from Now

02. The Kids Are All Dying

03. Happy Now

04. Only a Lifetime

05. The 90s

06. Love Is Pain

07. Peaches Etude

08. Hurt Locker

09. Medieval

10. Someone Else’s Star

11. Around My Neck

12. What They’ll Say About Us

13. How It Ends

Finneas 2021 Tour Dates:

09/03 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Festival

09/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeart Radio Music Festival

10/01 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/25 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/03 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/04 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/08 – Denver, CO @ Summit

11/10 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

11/12 – Athens, OH @ Ohio University

11/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

11/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/16 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/20 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Corona

11/21 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

