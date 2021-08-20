Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Flag Day Soundtrack Features Eddie and Olivia Vedder, Cat Power, Glen Hansard: Stream

From Sean Penn's latest directorial feature

flag day ost official soundtrack sean penn eddie vedder olivia cat power glen hansard
Glen Hansard, Olivia Vedder, and Eddie Vedder, photo by Josh Klinghoffer
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 20, 2021 | 11:05am ET

    Sean Penn’s Flag Day is out in select theaters, and as that banner yet waves it will be accompanied by an official soundtrack featuring Eddie Vedder, his daughter Olivia Vedder, Cat Power, and Glen Hansard. Stream the OST below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    The Flag Day soundtrack boasts an intriguing mix of original songs and covers. Cat Power wrote and performed three new tracks — “I Am a Map,” “I Will Follow,” and “Dream” — as well as contributing a fresh take on Kristján Kristjánsson’s “I Think of Angels.”

    Olivia sings on “There’s a Girl” and the slightly meta “My Father’s Daughter,” and Vedder and Hansard co-wrote a number of cuts, including the standout title track “Flag Day.” Another highlight finds Vedder collaborating with R.E.M. after a fashion, with a stirring cover of their hit song “Drive.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Earlier this month, Vedder covered “Highway to Hell” with Bruce Springsteen and Tom Morello, and in September and October he’ll be hosting the Ohana Festival and Ohana Encore.

    Advertisement

    Flag Day OST Artwork:

    flag day ost official soundtrack sean penn eddie vedder olivia cat power glen hansard

    Flag Day OST Tracklist:
    01. My Father’s Daughter — Olivia Vedder
    02. Flag Day — Glen Hansard and Eddie Vedder
    03. I Think Of Angels — Cat Power
    04. Tender Mercies — Glen Hansard and Eddie Vedder
    05. Rather Be Home — Glen Hansard and Eddie Vedder
    06. I Am a Map — Cat Power
    07. As You Did Before — Glen Hansard
    08. There’s a Girl — Olivia Vedder, Glen Hansard, and Eddie Vedder
    09. I’ll Be Waiting — Glen Hansard and Eddie Vedder
    10. I Will Follow — Cat Power
    11. Wave — Glen Hansard and Eddie Vedder
    12. Drive — Eddie Vedder
    13. Dream — Cat Power

Latest Stories

young thug tick tock new song video stream

Young Thug Unleashes New Single "Tick Tock": Stream

August 20, 2021

duff mckagan daughter grace mckagan one you love

Grace McKagan Premieres Video for New Song “One You Love”: Stream

August 20, 2021

shannon and the clams year of the spider track by track

Shannon and the Clams Break Down New Album Year of the Spider Track by Track: Stream

August 20, 2021

Orla Gartland Uncorks Debut Album Woman on the Internet: Stream

August 20, 2021

 

deafheaven infinite granite stream

Deafheaven Release New Album Infinite Granite: Stream

August 20, 2021

sturgill simpson shares new song

Sturgill Simpson Shares Concept Album The Ballad of Dood and Juanita: Stream

August 20, 2021

aaliyah one in a million stream

Aaliyah's One in a Million Finally Hits Streaming Services

August 20, 2021

lorde solar power new album stream

Lorde Releases Long-Awaited New Album Solar Power: Stream

August 20, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Flag Day Soundtrack Features Eddie and Olivia Vedder, Cat Power, Glen Hansard: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale