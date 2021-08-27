Menu
Flee Lord and Roc Marciano Unveil New Album Delgado: Stream

Marciano produced all ten tracks

flee lord roc marciano delgado new album stream
Roc Marciano and Flee Lord
August 27, 2021 | 3:53pm ET

    The god of hustle Flee Lord has linked up with underground king Roc Marciano for the new album Delgado. Stream it below on Apple Music or Spotify.

    Flee Lord lives in the damn booth. In 2020 alone he released [checks notes… counts… runs out of fingers] 12(!) separate projects, and 2021 is shaping up to be another doozy. The former protégé of Mobb Deep’s Prodigy has already teamed up with Lordmobb for Lordmobb Complilation, Vol. 1 and DJ Muggs for Rammelize. But despite the deluge, Delgado feels like an event because of who lined up behind the board.

    Marciano is a low-key legend: a former member of Busta Rhymes’ Flipmode Squad who remains beloved by nigh all hip-hop heads while largely skirting mainstream success. In addition to his skills as an MC, his dark, spaced-out beats have influenced everyone from the Griselda crew to Kanye West, and here they provide a perfect foil to Flee Lord’s trademark snarl.

    Marciano produces each of the 10 tracks on Delgado. The album features guest work from Conway the Machine, Ransom, and Stove God Cooks, whose 2020 breakout album Reasonable Drought was also entirely produced by Marciano. Check it out after the jump.

    Delgado Artwork:

    flee lord roc marciano delgado new album stream

    Delgado Tracklist:
    01. Delgado Intro
    02. Slow Down
    03. Shouts to the Mobb / Medusa (feat. Conway the Machine)
    04. This Is What Ya Want?
    05. Breath of Air (feat. Ransom)
    06. Trim the Fat (feat. Stove God Cooks)
    07. Skipping Town
    08. Breeze in a Porsche
    09. First Kill
    10. Delgado Outro

