Foghat’s Roger Earle on the Band’s New Live Album and Guitar Hero’s Impact on “Slow Ride”

Foghat’s Roger Earle catches up with Kyle Meredith about the band’s new live album, 8 Days on the Road, and how Guitar Hero impacted their legacy.

The band’s co-founder and drummer talks about connecting with their classics through the years, how new members change the dynamics, and when “Humble Pie joined Foghat” with Charlie Huhn’s hiring.

Earle also takes us back to the ’70s when Foghat wrote the title track of this new live album and the lasting impact of “Slow Ride,” especially with younger fans when it arrived on Guitar Hero. He then dives into their 1981 album Girls to Chat & Boys to Bounce, which found the blues rockers with a new wave makeover. Finally, we also get an update on their next record, which we’re told they’re hard at work on.



Stream the episode above, or via the YouTube player below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… at the links above, and be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.

