Foo Fighters Announce 2022 Tour Dates with St. Vincent, Courtney Barnett & Shame

Foo Fighters St Vincent Courtney Barnett
Foo Fighters (Ollie Millington/) / St. Vincent (Amy Price) / Courtney Barnett (Ben Kaye)
August 17, 2021 | 12:01pm ET

    Foo Fighters have announced four huge UK stadium shows for Summer 2022, featuring support from St. Vincent, Courtney Barnett, and Shame, among others.

    The first of these four dates takes place June 25th at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, with St. Vincent’s Annie Clark kicking off the evening. Two days later, Foo Fighters will team up with Barnett for a gig at Villa Park in Birmingham. Then on June 30th and July 2nd, Foo Fighters will play London Stadium, with St. Vincent and Shame providing support on the first night and Barnett appearing on night two.

    Foo Fighters have plenty of other dates coming up in the months’ ahead, including their first-ever concerts in Alaska, festival appearances at Bonnaroo, Atlanta’s Shaky Knees, and BottleRock Napa Valley, and headlining gigs in the US, Mexico, and Europe. It all comes in support of the band’s latest album, Medicine at Midnight.

    Check out Foo Fighters’ updated tour itinerary below, and grab tickets to their upcoming shows here.

    As for St. Vincent, she has her own headlining tour lined up in support of her latest album, Daddy’s Home. Barnett will release her third album, Things Take Time, in November, and Shame are set to embark on a 2022 North American tour behind their latest album, Drunk Tank Pink.

    Foo Fighters 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    08/17 – Anchorage, AK @ Dena’ina Center
    08/19 – Anchorage, AK @ Dena’ina Center
    08/21 – Fairbanks, AK @ Carlson Center
    08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
    09/03 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
    09/05 — Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
    09/15 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
    09/17 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare
    10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
    11/10 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
    11/12-13 – Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pal Norte
    05/27-29 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
    06/02 – Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Templehof
    06/08 — Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Tempelhof
    06/10 — Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival
    06/12 — Milan, IT @ I-Days
    06/14 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakob-Park
    06/16 — Valencia, ES @ Ciudad de las Artes y Las Ciencias
    06/18 — Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon
    06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium ^
    06/22 — Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes
    06/23 – Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes
    06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford *
    06/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park %
    07/30 – London, UK @ London Stadium *#
    07/02 – London, UK @ London Stadium %

    ^ = w/ Liam Gallagher
    * = w/ St. Vincent
    % = w/ Courtney Barnett
    # w = w/ Shame

