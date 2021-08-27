Nandi Bushell Joins Foo Fighters for Thunderous Performance of “Everlong”: Watch

Nandi Bushell finally got her chance to jam on stage with Foo Fighters. On Thursday night, the 11-year-old music prodigy made a surprise appearance during the band’s sold-out concert at the Forum in Los Angeles, sitting in for their closing performance of “Everlong.”

Dave Grohl introduced Bushell by recounting their recent drum battle. “One day I picked up my phone, and my friends were all texting me asking if I had seen this shit? And I clicked on the link and I see someone is challenging me to a drum off. So I’m like, ‘Isn’t that nice?’ I kind of brush it off. But all my friends tell me, ‘no dude, you have to step up. This is the real deal. This is a drum off.”

“So I respond. I said alright, I’ll play nice. But then she comes back, and she whoops my fucking ass in front of the entire planet,” Grohl recalled. “Round three! I do something else, and she comes back and kicks my fucking ass again.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“Tonight was the first night I came face to face with my arch nemesis!” Grohl exclaimed.

All jokes aside, the Foo Fighters frontman went on to call Bushell an inspiration: “In a time where you picked up your phone or turn on your computer and all you had was bad news, for that one day you could pick up your phone and see that connection between two people who never making music together and spreading joy and love all across the world.”

After Bushell herself took the stage to a thunderous ovation, Grohl remarked, “We’ve had the honor to jam with some pretty amazing people over the years. Some Beatles, some Stones, some Pink Floyds. But this one right here takes the cake.”

Advertisement

Bushell has since shared video of their on-stage collaboration to her Instagram, writing, “It Happened!!! It was #EPIC!!! Tonight I jammed with the @foofighters live @theforum!!! Wow!!! What an INCREDIBLE night! THANK YOU @foofighters @davestruestories! Thank you @taylorhawkinsofficial thank you everyone who made this possible!!! #foofighters #davegrohl #theforum #everlong – It’s my Daddy screaming a lot and filmed this video. MORE TO COME!!!”

Watch footage of Foo Fighters playing “Everlong” with Bushell below.

Bushell has been hanging out with all sorts of famous rockers as of late. She recently jammed with Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders, and she sat down for an interview with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith.

Advertisement