Foo Fighters Troll Westboro Baptist Church with Bee Gees Cover: Watch

Whenever Foo Fighters play a show in Kansas City, Missouri, members of the Westboro Baptist Church show up to protest outside the venue. It happened in 2011, and again in 2015, and both times Foo Fighters responded by trolling the vile hate group. Westboro apparently hasn’t learned its lesson, as some of its members showed up outside of Foo Fighters’ concert at the Azura Ampitheater on Thursday night — and once again Foo Fighters had a response ready to go.

From the back of a pick-up truck, Foo Fighters assumed their Dee Gees disco alter-egos and played a cover of Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing” to drown out Westboro’s homophobic chants.

Prior to their performance, Dave Grohl addressed the protestors and encouraged them to stop “hating” and instead start “dancing.”

“Alright now, ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what, I love you,” Grohl said. “I do! The way I look at it, is that I love everybody. Isn’t that what you’re supposed to do? Can’t you just love everybody? Cos I think it’s about love! That’s what I think, we’re all about love. And you shouldn’t be hating, you know what you should be doing? You should be dancing.”

Foo Fighters are amidst their 26th anniversary tour, which includes festival appearances at Bonnaroo, BottleRock, New Orleans Jazz Fest, and Tecate Pa’l Norte, as well as their first-ever visit to Alaska. Get tickets here.

Dave Grohl & The Foo Fighters trolled the Westboro Baptist Church outside their concert in Kansas tonight. PLAYING DISCO. pic.twitter.com/Ci2yh1M7QR — talkie (@Talkie86) August 6, 2021

