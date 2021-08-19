Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Apple TV+ Unveils First Trailer for Series Adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation: Watch

The series debuts September 24th

apple tv debuts trailer for space drama foundations watch
Foundation (Apple TV+)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 19, 2021 | 12:58pm ET

    The latest addition to Apple TV+’s ever-growing repertoire is Foundation, the upcoming series adapted from Isaac Asimov’s beloved trilogy of the same name. Today, the highly anticipated 10-episode saga unveiled its first trailer ahead of its premiere on September 24th. Watch it below.

    Starring Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris (Mad Men, Chernobyl) and Lee Pace (The Hobbit trilogy, Halt and Catch Fire), along with newcomers Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, Foundation follows the story of Dr. Heri Seldon and his galaxy-trekking crew of disciples as they attempt to stop the impending fall of the Empire, all while combating their rivals, the ruling family of Cleons.

    Additional cast members include Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton, and Alfred Enoch, with Batman Begins scribe Davis S. Goyer acting as showrunner and executive producer.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Other binge-worthy Apple TV+ originals to fill out your summer plans include the musical Schmigadoon! with Cecily Strong and Fred Armisen, as well as the Jason Sudeikis-starring sports comedy Ted Lasso.

Latest Stories

rip sonny chiba kill bill fast and furious dead cause of death covid-19

R.I.P. Sonny Chiba, Legendary Martial Artist and Kill Bill Actor Dead at 82 Due to COVID-19

August 19, 2021

kiss 2021 us tour mansfield

KISS Kick Off 2021 US Leg of Farewell Tour in Massachusetts: Watch

August 19, 2021

The Rolling Stones Tattoo You reissue 40th anniversary deluxe box set vinyl new album unreleased track stream, photo by Helmut Newton

The Rolling Stones Announce Tattoo You 40th Anniversary Reissue, Share "Living in the Heart of Love": Stream

August 19, 2021

jason isbell bristol rhythm roots reunion drops out covid-19 vaccination policy

Jason Isbell Drops Out of Headlining Appearance at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Over Vaccination Policy

August 19, 2021

 

vince staples fousheé take me home performance the tonight show starring jimmy fallon watch

Vince Staples Teams Up with Fousheé for "TAKE ME HOME" on Fallon: Watch

August 19, 2021

phoebe bridgers kyoto remixes bartees strange the marias glitch gum

Phoebe Bridgers Shares "Kyoto" Remixes from Bartees Strange, The Marías, Glitch Gum: Steam

August 19, 2021

eternals marvel cinematic universe final new trailer

Marvel's New Eternals Trailer Reveals the Fallout from Endgame: Watch

August 19, 2021

Hall and Oates

Hall & Oates Perform "Rich Girl" on Kimmel: Watch

August 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Apple TV+ Unveils First Trailer for Series Adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Foundation: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale