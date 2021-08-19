Apple TV+ Unveils First Trailer for Series Adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation: Watch

The latest addition to Apple TV+’s ever-growing repertoire is Foundation, the upcoming series adapted from Isaac Asimov’s beloved trilogy of the same name. Today, the highly anticipated 10-episode saga unveiled its first trailer ahead of its premiere on September 24th. Watch it below.

Starring Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris (Mad Men, Chernobyl) and Lee Pace (The Hobbit trilogy, Halt and Catch Fire), along with newcomers Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, Foundation follows the story of Dr. Heri Seldon and his galaxy-trekking crew of disciples as they attempt to stop the impending fall of the Empire, all while combating their rivals, the ruling family of Cleons.

Additional cast members include Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton, and Alfred Enoch, with Batman Begins scribe Davis S. Goyer acting as showrunner and executive producer.

Advertisement

Related Video

Other binge-worthy Apple TV+ originals to fill out your summer plans include the musical Schmigadoon! with Cecily Strong and Fred Armisen, as well as the Jason Sudeikis-starring sports comedy Ted Lasso.