Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Premiere Video for New Single “Go Get a Tattoo”: Stream

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes are unveiling the latest single from their upcoming album, Sticky, set to arrive on October 15th. The UK band is teaming up with Heavy Consequence to premiere the song “Go Get a Tattoo” and its accompanying music video.

Carter is a tattoo artist himself and owns a tattoo parlor called Rose of Mercy in London’s East End. “Go Get a Tattoo” (featuring Lynks) pays homage to the musician’s passion for ink, with Carter explaining, “This song is a love letter to tattooing and how it’s made me feel over the years. Without tattooing, I wouldn’t be the person I am. It gives me a way to get closer to friends, family and fans, and provides intimate connections with people to create memories that can last lifetimes.”

He adds, “I signed the lease for my first ever tattoo shop Rose of Mercy on March 1, 2020. Within 3 weeks, we were closed [due to the pandemic] and I had no idea when we were going to open. I’m not sure if I ever truly took tattooing for granted (I’d like to think I’ve always had respect for it), but I do know that I won’t ever take it for granted in the future, and when this global pandemic is over, I will be traveling more and tattooing constantly as it’s a gift and should be shared. So, if you are stuck in a rut, or you need to mark a big moment, or you fancy a permanent change, or you just want to look cooler, look for the rose.”

The eye-catching music video for the song paints a rather irreverent picture of tattooing, as a young man trips out while getting inked by Carter.

The new tune follows previous singles “Sticky” and “My Town” (featuring IDLES’ singer Joe Talbot) as the third offering from the forthcoming 10-song LP. Sticky marks Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes’ fourth album, following up 2019’s End of Suffering. Previously, Carter served as the lead singer of Gallows, releasing two albums before parting ways with the band in 2011. He then formed Pure Love, releasing a one full-length album in 2013, before launching Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes in 2015.

In addition to their music releases, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have established themselves as one of rock’s most dynamic live acts. The band will tour the UK this fall and embark on a European tour in early 2022.

Sticky, produced by Rattlesnakes guitarist Dean Richardson, is available for pre-order via Amazon. Watch the video for “Go Get a Tattoo” below.

Sticky Album Artwork:

01. Sticky

02. Cupid’s Arrow

03. Bang Bang feat. Lynks

04. Take It to the Brink

05. My Town feat. Joe Talbot

06. Go Get a Tattoo feat. Lynks

07. Off With His Head feat. Cassyette

08. Cobra Queen

09. Rat Race

10. Original Sin feat. Bobby Gillespie