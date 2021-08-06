Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Frank Ocean Launches Luxury Goods Company Homer with Jewelry Line

The company's first collection will be available Monday in its New York City storefront by appointment only

frank ocean homer launch luxury goods company fine jewelry catalog
Frank Ocean, photo by András Ladocsi
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 6, 2021 | 6:02pm ET

    Frank Ocean has announced the launch of his new luxury goods company Homer.

    Inspired by his “childhood obsessions” and “heritage as fantasy,” Ocean’s first Homer collection will include both fine and high jewelry pieces as well as a number of printed silk scarves. Handcrafted in Italy and designed at Homer’s headquarters in New York City, the jewelry will be crafted from lab-grown American diamonds, 18K gold, recycled silver, and hand-painted enamel.

    The company’s first and only NYC-based jewelry store is set to open this coming Monday, August 9th, but expect access to be highly exclusive and personalized. The only way to shop the collection is by making an appointment on Homer’s website, though some walk-up appointments will also be available.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Ocean’s launch also includes a catalog showing off his initial collection with the cover and photography by the singer himself, along with a campaign designed by frequent collaborator Tyrone Lebon. However, the catalog is only available in-store or by requesting a copy online at the above-mentioned link. Check out the debut catalog’s cover after the jump.

    Earlier this week, Coachella announced that Ocean — originally a headliner for the canceled 2020 festival — will be headlining in 2023, while his fellow top-liners Travis Scott and Rage Against the Machine are set for the 2022 iteration next spring. Meanwhile, James Blake included his stunning take on Ocean’s Blonde-era fan favorite “Godspeed” on his 2020 Covers EP last December, just one month after performing the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

    homer catalog cover frank ocean

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Larry David

Larry David Uninvited From Barack Obama's 60th Birthday Party

August 6, 2021

Foxing Draw Down the Moon stream new album song music single record apple music spotify, photo by Hayden Molinarolo

Foxing Share New Album Draw Down the Moon: Stream

August 6, 2021

Luis Guzmán wednesday addams netflix tv series gomez

Luis Guzmán Joins Tim Burton's Wednesday Addams Series as Gomez

August 6, 2021

Aimee Mann Queens of the Summer Hotel stream new album song single Suicide Is Murder music video Amy Man, photo via YouTube/MMXXI SuperEgo Records

Aimee Mann Announces New Album Queens of the Summer Hotel, Shares Song: Stream

August 6, 2021

 

Live Nation concerts

Live Nation to Allow Artists to Determine Vaccine Requirements at Concerts

August 6, 2021

kam-bu new album black on black stuck song single music video stream rachel chinouriri

Kam-Bu Announces New EP Black on Black, Shares "Stuck": Stream

August 6, 2021

Sparks Release Annette Soundtrack Featuring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard: Stream

August 6, 2021

CHVRCHES John Carpenter

CHVRCHES and John Carpenter Remix Each Other on "Good Girls" and "Turning the Bones": Stream

August 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Frank Ocean Launches Luxury Goods Company Homer with Jewelry Line

Menu Shop Search Sale