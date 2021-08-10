Fred Durst Explains Limp Bizkit’s Tour Cancellation: “The System Is Still Very Flawed”

Over the weekend, Limp Bizkit canceled the remainder of their summer US tour, citing “an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans.” Now, Fred Durst has further expanded on the reason for the cancellation, mentioning the COVID-19 pandemic while still not going into specific details.

Following their initial statement, both Durst and guitarist Wes Borland took to their Instagram Stories to announce that Borland did not test positive for COVID-19, as some reports had suggested.

In a new statement issued today (August 10th) to Billboard, Durst explained, “In short, the system is still very flawed. Even if the performers, crews, staff, and promoters do their best to ensure safety on and behind the stage, that doesn’t ensure the safety of the audience as a whole. We are all in this together, and we all — individually and as a whole — have to make our best efforts to be as responsible and proactive as possible moving forward to combat and stop spreading COVID.”

Asked if there was a specific incident that caused the cancellation, Durst told Billboard it was “just perception” that led to the decision, adding, “It’s one for all and all for one, or it’s just not going to work. I’m willing to do my part. Are you?”

As COVID cases rise due in large part to the Delta variant, several tours and festivals are being affected. The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival just canceled its 2021 event, with Louisiana having the highest COVID rate per capita in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Bonnaroo and Milwaukee’s Summerfest each just announced that all attendees must be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test. And singer-guitarist Jason Isbell is also instituting the same requirements for his headlining shows.

Bizkit’s “Limited Last Minute Post Pandemic Popup Party” tour was set to run until an August 24th show in Los Angeles. The band initially pulled the plug on their Friday night (August 6th) show in Asbury Park, New Jersey, just a couple hours prior to set time, before announcing that the remainder of the tour was canceled.

During their Lollapalooza set, Bizkit played a recording of the new song “Dad Vibes” as they made their way off the stage. The band has promised an official release of the tune in the near future. Durst, meanwhile, had been sporting a new “dad” look at recent shows, including Lollapalooza.