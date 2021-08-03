Menu
Full of Hell Announce New Album, Unleash New Song “Industrial Messiah Complex”: Stream

Garden of Burning Apparitions is out October 1st via Relapse Records

Full of Hell, photo by Jess Dankmeyer
Full of Hell, photo by Jess Dankmeyer
August 3, 2021 | 1:08pm ET

    Full of Hell have announced a new album, Garden of Burning Apparitions, arriving October 1st. They’ve also shared the video for the lead single, “Industrial Messiah Complex.”

    Fronted by vocalist and lyricist Dylan Walker, Full of Hell have put their name on some of the most extreme heavy music of the past decade. “Industrial Messiah Complex” is another example of their captivating harshness, blending grindcore, death metal, and industrial into a singular, potent force.

    “‘Industrial Messiah Complex’ examines the commodification and weaponization of faith and spirituality,” Walker said of the track in a press statement. “This misdirection is a ploy for control and power. Whether through some profit obsessed mega-church or via militaristic action, humanity is raked over the coals and bled out until there’s nothing left but cinders and dust.”

    Rounding out Full of Hell’s lineup are guitarist Spencer Hazard, bassist Sam DiGristine, and drummer Dave Bland. The press release teases a more “noise-rock” approach from the band this time out. The 12-track LP was produced by Seth Manchester at Machines with Magnets in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

    “I think it’s good that we tried not to pigeonhole ourselves early on,” Walker said. “Because now, 10 years in, we have the opportunity to make whatever record we want, within reason, and people will follow along.”

    Pre-order Full of Hell’s upcoming album Garden of Burning Apparitions via Relapse.

    Stream “Industrial Messiah Complex” and see the LP artwork and tracklist below.

    Garden of Burning Apparitions Artwork:

    unnamed 24 Full of Hell Announce New Album, Unleash New Song Industrial Messiah Complex: Stream

    Garden of Burning Apparitions Tracklist:
    01. Guided Blight
    02. Asphyxiant Blessing
    03. Murmuring Foul Spring
    04. Derelict Satellite
    05. Burning Apparition
    06. Eroding Shell
    07. All Bells Ringing
    08. Urchin Thrones
    09. Industrial Messiah Complex
    10. Reeking Tunnels
    11. Non-Atomism
    12. Celestial Heirarch

