Future Islands Share New Single “Peach”: Stream

It might be a bit past time to nail down your 2021 song of the summer, but Future Islands have offered one more for consideration before the weather cools down: Today, the Baltimore synth-pop band have shared the one-off single “Peach.” It’s their first new music since their album from last year, As Long as You Are.

Filled with new-wave sensibilities and a chugging beat, “Peach” is a tried-and-true Future Islands jam that wouldn’t feel out of place in a dance montage of an ‘80s film. The song’s lyrics, however, are decidedly less sublime, with vocalist Samuel T. Herring ruminating on the catch-22 between feeling desperately dejected and not wanting to give up: “Life is the reason I’m still holding ground,” he sings. “Death is in season and it’s pushing me ‘round.” Stream “Peach” below.

As Long as You Are, one of Consequence’s top 50 albums of 2020, arrived last October. To promote the record, Future Islands will embark on a world tour later this year, including a number of festival appearances as well as gigs with Modest Mouse and Hinds.

