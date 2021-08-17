Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Garbage Announce beautifulgarbage 20th Anniversary Reissue

Listen to a previously unheard version of the album's lead single, "Androgyny"

Garbage in 2001
Garbage circa 2001, photo courtesy of band
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 17, 2021 | 10:54am ET

    Garbage have a 20th anniversary deluxe reissue of their third studio album, beautifulgarbage.

    The expanded set arrives on October 1st via UMe — exactly 20 years to the day of the album’s original release. Alongside new remasters of the album’s 13 songs, the tracklist boasts B-sides, demos, and remixes. As a preview, Garbage has shared a previously unheard version of the album’s lead single, “Androgyny.” Take a listen below.

    “We wanted to celebrate the release of our third album in the same manner as we have celebrated the 20th anniversaries of our previous two records, as we cherish this third child of ours just as much as its predecessors,” said singer Shirley Manson in a statement. “Over time it has garnered more and more respect from our fans, with many of the songs remaining in rotation in our live sets to this day. We’ve always felt incredibly proud of this record and felt it was in many ways very much ahead of its time.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Twenty years down the line, we are all exceedingly grateful to have such well-crafted songs in our discography,” added Manson, “and are very proud that against all the odds we are still standing and can give our beloved album the tribute it so very much deserves.”

    Garbage’s 20th anniversary edition of beautifulgarbage will be released in a variety of configurations, including as a 3xLP, 2xLP, 3xCD, or digital deluxe set. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Back in June, Garbage released their seventh studio album, No Gods No Masters. Last week, they launched a lengthy US tour supporting Alanis Morissette.

    Advertisement

    beautifulgarbage 20th Anniversary Reissue Tracklist:

    CD1
    01. Shut Your Mouth (2021 Remaster)
    02. Androgyny (2021 Remaster)
    03. Can’t Cry These Tears (2021 Remaster)
    04. Til The Day I Die (2021 Remaster)
    05. Cup Of Coffee (2021 Remaster)
    06. Silence Is Golden (2021 Remaster)
    07. Cherry Lips (2021 Remaster)
    08. Breaking Up The Girl (2021 Remaster)
    09. Drive You Home (2021 Remaster)
    10. Parade (2021 Remaster)
    11. Nobody Loves You (2021 Remaster)
    12. Untouchable (2021 Remaster)
    13. So Like A Rose (2021 Remaster)

    CD2 – B-sides & alt versions
    01. Candy Says
    02. Use Me
    03. Sex Never Goes Out Of Fashion
    04. Begging Bone
    05. April 10th
    06. Happiness Pt.2
    07. Confidence
    08. Enough Is Never Enough
    09. Wild Horses (Live)
    10. I’m Really Into Techno
    11. Pride In The Name Of Love *
    12. Androgyny (Rough Mix March 14, 2001) *
    13. Til The Day I Die (Demo Sept 14, 1999) *
    14. Nobody Loves You (Rough Mix March 14, 2001) *
    15. Breaking Up The Girl (Acoustic)
    16. Silence Is Golden (Demo Sept 14, 1999) *
    17. Can’t Cry These Tears (Rough Mix March 14, 2001) *
    18. Shut Your Mouth (Live)
    19. Begging Bone (Early Demo Mix)

    Advertisement

    CD3 – Remixes
    01. Shut Your Mouth (Jagz Kooner Radio Mix) *
    02. Shut Your Mouth (Jolly Music Scary Full Vocal Mix)
    03. Shut Your Mouth (Professor Reay Clubbed Dead Pig Mix)
    04. Androgyny (Neptunes Remix)
    05. Androgyny Felix Da Housecat (Thee Glitz Mix)
    06. Androgyny (The Architechs Mix)
    07. Breaking Up The Girl (Timo Maas Radio Mix)
    08. Breaking Up The Girl (Brothers In Rhythm Radio Edit)
    09. Breaking Up The Girl (The Scourge Of The Earth Rodeo Rave Remix by Jimmy Caulty)
    10. Breaking Up The Girl (Black Dog Wounded By The Warbeast)
    11. Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (Le Royale Mix)
    12. Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (Mauve’s Dark Remix With Acapella edit)
    13. Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (DJEJ’s Go Go Jam by Eli Janney)
    14. Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (Roger Sanchez Tha S-Man’s Release Mix (Radio) Edit)
    15. Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (Howie B Remix)
    16. Parade End Of Night Mix *

    * = previously unreleased

Latest Stories

Nick Cave Blonde soundtrack movie score Marilyn Monroe film director and Warren Ellis, photo by Kerry Brown

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis to Soundtrack New Movie Blonde About Marilyn Monroe

August 17, 2021

St vincent daddy's home music video watch official facebook annie clark stream

St. Vincent Throws a One-Woman Parade in New Music Video "Daddy's Home": Watch

August 17, 2021

faye webster going there with dr mike

A Conversation with Faye Webster About Isolation and Depression

August 17, 2021

Emerging Punk Bands

5 Emerging Punk and Hardcore Bands to Keep an Eye On

August 17, 2021

 

every time i die new album radical

Every Time I Die Announce New Album Radical, Unleash "Post-Boredom": Stream

August 17, 2021

J Mascis Fender Guitar Review

Fender's J Mascis Telecaster Lets You Channel the Influential Dinosaur Jr. Guitarist: Review

August 17, 2021

Best Punk Songs

The 50 Best Punk Songs of All Time

August 17, 2021

Foo Fighters St Vincent Courtney Barnett

Foo Fighters Announce 2022 Tour Dates with St. Vincent, Courtney Barnett & Shame

August 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Garbage Announce beautifulgarbage 20th Anniversary Reissue

Menu Shop Search Sale