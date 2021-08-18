Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Garth Brooks Cancels Remaining 2021 Tour Dates Due to COVID-19

The singer said, "Watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part"

garth brooks cancels tour covid-19 arena dates coronavirus
Garth Brooks, photo by Tim Mosenfelder
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 18, 2021 | 3:41pm ET

    Garth Brooks thought his 2021 would be more “Learning to Live Again” and less “The Fever,” but COVID-19 had other ideas. Amid surging case numbers, the country music legend has cancelled the remaining five dates on his stadium tour.

    The news affects concerts scheduled in Cincinnati, OH, Charlotte, NC, Boston, MA, and Baltimore, MD. Additionally, a July show in Nashville, TN that had been rained out will not be rescheduled for this year. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.

    “In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us,” Brooks said in a statement. “Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don’t want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore. As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make up date from the July rain out and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Besides that, a stop in Seattle that was available for pre-sale without a scheduled date has also been pulled. If COVID-19 can be brought under control, Brooks will look to reschedule the tour for as soon as the end of 2021.

    mask sign
     Editor's Pick
    Los Angeles County to Require Masks at All Major Outdoor Events

    “I’m sincerely hoping we are back on tour before the year’s end,” he added. “With that said, the most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale (that is why we pulled the Seattle on sale) and making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest one we can provide.”

    August has been a hard month for touring acts. Artists who have cancelled dates due to a positive COVID-19 test include Fall Out Boy, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson, and Korn, while Limp Bizkit preemptively cancelled their trek to protect the band and audiences.

    Advertisement

    Stay safe and mask up. Grab a face covering from the Consequence Shop, where we are donating 50% of net proceeds to independent artists impacted by the pandemic.

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Latest Stories

neil young withdraws farm aid covid-19 my soul tells me it would be wrong

Neil Young Withdraws from Farm Aid 2021, Citing "The Covid Pandemic Surging"

August 18, 2021

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush 2021 tour

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Announce Fall 2021 Co-Headlining Tour

August 17, 2021

Foo Fighters St Vincent Courtney Barnett

Foo Fighters Announce 2022 Tour Dates with St. Vincent, Courtney Barnett & Shame

August 17, 2021

Korn Jonathan Davis COVID

Korn's Jonathan Davis Tests Positive for COVID-19, Band Postpones and Cancels Tour Dates

August 16, 2021

 

underoath new album voyeurist

Underoath Announce 2022 Tour with Every Time I Die and Spiritbox

August 16, 2021

bon iver 10th anniversary reissue bon iver bon iver fall concert dates phoebe bridgers

Bon Iver Announce Bon Iver, Bon Iver 10th Anniversary Reissue, Fall Concert Dates

August 16, 2021

ty segall Harmonizer surprise new album release stream

Ty Segall Announces US Tour, Shares Video for "Feel Good" with Wife Denée Segall: Watch

August 16, 2021

Tony Bennett 2021 tour dates canceled live concert cancel fall shows Tony Bennett, photo via Getty

Tony Bennett Cancels Remaining Concerts, Officially Retired from Touring [Updated]

August 12, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Garth Brooks Cancels Remaining 2021 Tour Dates Due to COVID-19

Menu Shop Search Sale