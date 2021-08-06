George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass Gets Massive 50th Anniversary Reissue: Stream

The much-anticipated 50th anniversary edition of All Things Must Pass, the landmark solo album from George Harrison, is here. Following a couple of preview tracks last month, the newly remastered audio mix is here in all its glory, chock full with loads of outtakes, demos, and never-before-heard tracks to devour.

This expansive reissue was compiled in collaboration with the late Beatle‘s son, Dhani Harrison. “Since the 50th anniversary stereo mix release of the title track to my father’s legendary All Things Must Pass album in 2020, my dear pal Paul Hicks and I have continued to dig through mountains of tapes to restore and present the rest of this newly remixed and expanded edition of the album you now see and hear before you,” he said in a statement.

Dhani continued: “Bringing greater sonic clarity to this record was always one of my father’s wishes and it was something we were working on together right up until he passed in 2001. Now, 20 years later, with the help of new technology and the extensive work of Paul Hicks we have realized this wish and present to you this very special 50th Anniversary release of perhaps his greatest work of art. Every wish will be fulfilled.” Stream the reissue on Apple Music and Spotify below.

Physical copies of the All Things Must Pass reissue are available in double CD, triple LP, or limited edition three-disc color vinyl formats. If you’re looking to really make an investment, there’s also two bonus packages: The Super Deluxe Edition of the album boasts eight LPs, five CDs, one Blu-ray audio disc, and a 60-page scrapbook of memorabilia curated by Harrison’s widow, Olivia.

For the uber-devoted, the Uber Deluxe Edition comes in an artisan wooden crate, which includes everything in the Super Deluxe Edition plus an expanded 96-page version of the scrapbook and a 44-page chronicle of the making of All Things Must Pass. You can buy your copy of the reissue via Harrison’s website or Amazon.

