Gorillaz Debut New Songs, Bring Out Robert Smith & Peter Hook at London Benefit Concert: Video + Setlist

Gorillaz returned to the stage on Tuesday night for the first of two shows benefiting NHS workers. As it marked their first concert before a live audience in nearly three years, the band came bearing new songs and several surprise guests.

It was clear from the very onset that this was going to be a special show, as the second performance of the evening featured The Cure’s Robert Smith joining Gorillaz for “Strange Timez.” This was followed up just a few songs late with an on-stage collaboration between Gorillaz and New Order’s Peter Hook on “Aires.”

Other surprises guests included Popcaan, who sat in for “Saturnz Barz”; slowthai and Slaves, who popped on stage for “Momentary Bliss”; EARTHGANG, who performed “Opium” before later returning to fill in for Bobby Womack and Mos Def on “Stylo”; and Little Simz, who sang on both “Garage Place” and “Clint Eastwood.”

Gorillaz also used Tuesday’s concert to debut three new songs: “Meanwhile” with Jelani Blackman; “Jimmy Jimmy” with AJ Tracey; and “De Ja Vu” with Alicai Harley. Perhaps this is the first taste of Song Machine: Season 2?

Check out the full setlist and see fan-captured footage of the concert below.

Setlist:

M1 A1

Strange Timez (with Robert Smith)

Last Living Souls

Tranz

Aries (with Peter Hook)

Tomorrow Comes Today

Saturnz Barz (with Popcaan)

Rhinestone Eyes

Every Planet We Reach Is Dead

Kids With Guns

Fire Flies

The Lost Chord (with Leee John)

Désolé (with Fatoumata Diawara)

On Melancholy Hill

El Mañana

Andromeda

Opium (with EARTHGANG)

Meanwhile (with Jelani Blackman) (Debut)

Jimmy Jimmy(with AJ Tracey) (Debut)

De Ja Vu (with Alicai Harley) (Debut)

Garage Palace (with Little Simz)

DARE (with Shaun Ryder and Rowetta)

19-2000

Dirty Harry

Momentary Bliss (with slowthai) and Slaves)

Plastic Beach

Encore:

Hong Kong

Stylo (with EARTHGANG)

Feel Good Inc. (with Pos)

Clint Eastwood (with Little Simz and Sweetie Irie)

Don’t Get Lost in Heaven

Demon Days

