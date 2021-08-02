Menu
Governors Ball Drops Homophobic Rapper DaBaby From 2021 Festival

DaBaby Governors Ball
DaBaby, photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
August 2, 2021 | 9:51am ET

    Governors Ball is the latest US festival to boot DaBaby from its 2021 lineup in the wake of a series of homophobic comments made by the rapper.

    In a statement, Governors Ball producers Founders Entertainment said it “does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind. We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good.”

    DaBaby had been scheduled to play the festival’s opening night on Friday, September 24th. “Stay tuned for a lineup addition,” advised Founders Entertainment.

    DaBaby has been roundly criticized for remarks he made last weekend at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival, in which he insulted gay people, slandered women, and demonized those suffering from HIV and AIDS. “You didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of those deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die [in] two, three weeks, put your cellphone light in the air,” he said during his performance. “Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put a cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking n**** dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air.”

    Rather than apologize, the 29-year-old rapper has only doubled down in his stance, releasing a tone-deaf statement in which he blamed “brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture” for overreacting to his comments. He then released a self-directed music video which made two references to the controversy, holding up a sign that said “AIDS,” and spelling out a message in rainbow lettering directed at the LGBTQ community: “My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you.”

    Yesterday, Lollapalooza booted DaBaby as its Sunday night headliner.

