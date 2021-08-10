Menu
GWAR Announce Premiere of Feature-Length Documentary This Is GWAR

The documentary will screen at the Fantastic Fest taking place September 23rd-30th in Austin, Texas

gwar documentary premiere
GWAR (photo by Amy Harris)
August 10, 2021 | 2:52pm ET

    GWAR have announced a new feature-length documentary called This Is GWAR, which will premiere at the Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. The film festival takes takes place September 23rd through 30th.

    The documentary is a behind-the-scenes glimpse at “the humans who’ve fought to keep [GWAR] alive for over 30 years.” It features interviews with past and present band members — including unseen footage of late GWAR founder Dave Brockie (aka Oderus Urungus) — as well as other artists such a Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennon, Bam Margera, Alex Winter, and more.

    Bob Gorman, a longtime GWAR performer/associate and the author of the 2015 biography Let There Be GWAR, said of the new documentary: “The story that emerges shows the trials and tribulations of GWAR. The founders of this band deserve credit, and that perspective is in there, but it also follows the story of those who have lived with the band and sought to keep it alive these many years.”

    Related Video

    This Is GWAR was directed by Scott Barber (Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story), with producers Tommy Avallone (Bill Murray Stories), and Josh Goldbloom (V/H/S/94). Executive producers include Bill Parks, Zach Blair, Matthew Helderman, and Luke Taylor. The film was edited by Casey Matthews.

    GWAR 2021 US Tour
     Editor's Pick
    GWAR Announce Scumdogs 30th Anniversary 2021 US Tour with Napalm Death, Eyehategod, and Madball

    If you plan on making the trip down to Austin in September, why not enhance your festival and documentary viewing experience with GWAR’s own Bud of Gods CBD line? Whether you dabble in some premium hemp flower, hit one of the band’s Delta-8 vape cartridges, or take a tab of some tincture before the screening, it’s bound to be a relaxing ride for any moviegoing Bohab.

    GWAR will also be heading out on tour for the 30th anniversary of Scumdogs of the Universe. Napalm Death, Eyehategod, and Madball are set to support the run, which kicks off in mid-September. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    For more on the Fantastic Fest, visit the festival’s website.

