Halestorm Unleash Powerful New Single “Back from the Dead” Ahead of 2022 Album: Stream

Halestorm are back with the brand-new song “Back from the Dead,” the first single from the band’s yet-to-be-named upcoming album, due in 2022. The single is accompanied by a cinematic music video.

In dramatic fashion, Lzzy Hale screams “I’m back from the dead” to open the song. The singer’s powerhouse pipes never let up throughout the heavy rock track, which features a blistering solo from guitarist Joe Hottinger at the 2:10 mark.

“’Back from the Dead’ is about survival, not in a physical sense, even though I know we all have been touched by death especially these last few years,” said Lzzy of the new single. “This song is personal and written from a mental health perspective. I wanted to give myself and the world a hard rock song we could shout out loud as the gates opened again.”

She added, “I was on the edge of this world getting completely lost in oblivion, but even though it was the harder of two choices, I didn’t just let the darkness and depression in my mind dig me an early grave. I didn’t just sit and let it take me. I’ve erased my name from my headstone, so save your prayers, I’m back! I hope this song, as I pass it on to you, reminds YOU of your strength individually and that you are not alone.”

The song’s video, directed by Dustin Haney, shows a bloody Lzzy being wheeled on a gurney, as the other members lay seemingly dead on an open field. But, as the song title suggests, Lzzy and company make a triumphant return to life, performing the tune with great gusto.

As Lzzy told Heavy Consequence when we exclusively previewed a few behind-the-scenes stills from the video earlier this week, “I had so much fun making this video, the director Dustin and his team challenged us to be outside of our comfort zones… which is exactly where we want to be. These scenes swept me away to where I almost felt possessed while acting them out. This video is dark, dirty, cinematic and beautiful. Be prepared to watch it over and over again. What a perfect way to come back!”

No other details have been revealed for Halestorm’s upcoming album, other than that it will arrive in 2022. The LP will be the follow-up to 2018’s Vicious.

Halestorm will embark on a run of headlining gigs and festival appearances that kicks off August 31st and runs through September 12th. After that, they’ll hook up with Evanescence for a co-headlining tour that launches November 5th and wraps up December 18th.

Pick up tickets to Halestorm’s upcoming shows via Ticketmaster, and watch the video for “Back from the Dead” below.

