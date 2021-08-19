Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Hall & Oates Perform “Rich Girl” on Kimmel: Watch

John Hall and Daryl Oates are currently touring the US with Squeeze

Hall and Oates
Hall and Oates, photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 19, 2021 | 9:43am ET

    Hall and Oates are amidst a lengthy US amphitheater tour alongside UK new wave outfit Squeeze and Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall. To drum up promotion for the outing, John Hall and Daryl Oates appeared remotely on Wednesday night’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live and performed their classic track “Rich Girl.” Watch the replay below.

    Hall and Oates’ US tour with Squeeze and Tunstall runs through early October. Check out the full schedule below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Hall and Oates 2021 Tour Dates:
    08/19 — Noblesville, IN @ TCU Amph at White River State Park *
    08/21 — Auburn Hills, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *
    08/23 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *
    08/26 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *
    08/28 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater *
    08/30 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *
    09/01 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
    09/18 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
    09/20 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amph *
    09/22 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock (Hollywood, FL) *
    09/24 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *
    09/26 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *
    09/27 — San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
    09/28 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *
    10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *
    10/03 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *
    10/05 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *
    10/07 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
    11/06 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
    11/09 – Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center
    11/13 – Honolulu, HI @ Neal S Blaisdell Center
    12/03 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
    12/04 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

    * = w/ Squuez and KT Tunstall

Latest Stories

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds Announce B-Sides & Rarities Part II, Share Unreleased Song "Vortex": Stream

August 19, 2021

kevin abstract sierra nights thrid solo album brockhampton seven album

Kevin Abstract Shares New Solo Track "SIERRA NIGHTS" feat. Ryan Beatty: Stream

August 18, 2021

japanese breakfast sufjan stevens romulus stream cover

Japanese Breakfast Covers Sufjan Stevens' "Romulus": Stream

August 18, 2021

Andre 3000 Noah Baumbach movie White Noise adaptation new film Adam Driver cast Greta Gerwig (photo via RT Features), André 3000 (photo via Featureflash Photo Agency), and Adam Driver (photo via Amazon)

André 3000 Joins Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig in Noah Baumbach's Adaptation of White Noise

August 18, 2021

 

neil young withdraws farm aid covid-19 my soul tells me it would be wrong

Neil Young Withdraws from Farm Aid 2021, Citing "The Covid Pandemic Surging"

August 18, 2021

Michael Jackson ghost married woman marriage Kathleen Roberts (photo via Instagram/@ghosthost141) and Michael Jackson

Woman Claims She's Married to Michael Jackson's Ghost

August 18, 2021

Motley Crue Nikki Sixx

Nikki Sixx Is "So Happy" That Mötley Crüe "Decided to Not Tour During this Pandemic"

August 18, 2021

nathaniel rateliff and the night sweats announce new album the future share lead single survivor stream

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Announce New Album The Future, Share Single "Survivor": Stream

August 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Hall & Oates Perform "Rich Girl" on Kimmel: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale