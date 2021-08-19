Hall & Oates Perform “Rich Girl” on Kimmel: Watch

Hall and Oates are amidst a lengthy US amphitheater tour alongside UK new wave outfit Squeeze and Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall. To drum up promotion for the outing, John Hall and Daryl Oates appeared remotely on Wednesday night’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live and performed their classic track “Rich Girl.” Watch the replay below.

Hall and Oates’ US tour with Squeeze and Tunstall runs through early October. Check out the full schedule below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

Hall and Oates 2021 Tour Dates:

08/19 — Noblesville, IN @ TCU Amph at White River State Park *

08/21 — Auburn Hills, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *

08/23 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

08/26 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *

08/28 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater *

08/30 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

09/01 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

09/18 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

09/20 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amph *

09/22 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock (Hollywood, FL) *

09/24 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

09/26 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

09/27 — San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

09/28 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

10/03 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

10/05 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

10/07 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

11/06 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

11/09 – Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center

11/13 – Honolulu, HI @ Neal S Blaisdell Center

12/03 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

12/04 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

* = w/ Squuez and KT Tunstall