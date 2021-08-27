Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Halsey Unveils New Album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power: Stream

Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Halsey unveils artwork for If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power
Halsey (photo via YouTube)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 27, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    Halsey has released her fourth album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, via Capitol Records. Stream it below.

    Executive produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the album leans into the pop star’s love for alt rock, and unlike past albums, Halsey eschewed the typical roll-out by choosing not to release a single song ahead of the body of work’s unveiling.

    While the tracklist is devoid of collabs or credited guests, Halsey did enlist the likes of Dave Grohl, Lindsey Buckingham, TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek, Meat Beat Manifesto’s Jack Dangers to add their instrumental expertise to various tracks.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth,” Halsey shared on Instagram when she announced the album back in June. “It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.”

    The album’s release coincides with its accompanying film of the same name, which was screened in select IMAX theaters nationwide on Wednesday and Thursday. Stream If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power below and read Consequence‘s review of the album here.

    In June, Halsey — who recently gave birth to first child Ender — publicly tweeted her support of Britney Spears amid the superstar’s legal battle to end her conservatorship. Last year, she also contributed a guest feature to Pop Smoke’s posthumous album Legends Never Die.

    Advertisement

    If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power Artwork:

    halsey if i can't have love i want power album artwork

    Advertisement

    If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power Tracklist:
    01. The Tradition
    02. Bells in Santa Fe
    03. Easier than Lying
    04. Lilith
    05. Girl is a Gun
    06. You asked for this
    07. Darling
    08. 1121
    09. honey
    10. Whispers
    11. I am not a woman, I’m a god
    12. The Lighthouse
    13. Ya’aburnee

Latest Stories

GRIP I Died for This stream album new music video Eminem label debut GRIP and Eminem, photo via Instagram/@grip

GRIP Drops Debut Album I Died for This!? on Eminem's Label: Stream

August 27, 2021

flee lord roc marciano delgado new album stream

Flee Lord and Roc Marciano Unveil New Album Delgado: Stream

August 27, 2021

turnstile glow on stream new album listen baltimore hardcore

Turnstile Unleash New Album Glow On: Stream

August 27, 2021

angel haze girl with the gun ep never seen stream

Angel Haze Announces New EP Girl with the Gun, Drops "Never Seen": Stream

August 27, 2021

 

courtney barnett the velvet underground nico i'll be your mirror cover stream

Courtney Barnett Covers The Velvet Underground and Nico's "I'll Be Your Mirror": Stream

August 27, 2021

mouse rat the awesome album parks and recreation stream catch your dream

Parks and Recreation's Mouse Rat Release The Awesome Album: Stream

August 27, 2021

How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last

Big Red Machine Share New Album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?: Stream

August 27, 2021

tina guo serj tankian moonhearts in space

Cellist Tina Guo and Serj Tankian Premiere Video for "Moonhearts in Space": Stream

August 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Halsey Unveils New Album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale