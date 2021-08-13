Menu
Haviah Mighty Teams with Mala Rodríguez on New Single “Flamenco”: Stream

The latest preview of Haviah Mighty's upcoming Stock Exchange mixtape

Haviah Mighty, photo by Yung Yemi
August 13, 2021 | 9:08am ET

    Haviah Mighty’s recent singles are continuing to solidify her status as one of the most exciting voices in today’s underground hip-hop scene. As another preview of her forthcoming mixtape, Stock Exchange, the Toronto rapper has shared the new single “Flamenco,” which boasts guest vocals from Latin Grammy Award-winning artist Mala Rodríguez.

    Co-produced by Haviah and her repeat collaborator Taabu, “Flamenco” expectedly draws from Spanish and Latin influences. Its reggaeton beat calls to mind sardine-packed dance floors, or — perhaps more appropriate for the times — sweltering block parties in city streets.

    “With this one, I wanted to try something different,” Haviah said in a statement. “Inspired by the cultural influences behind flamenco, this song allowed me to be a guest in a new genre. Mala Rodríguez really brought this record home — her verse added authenticity, sensuality, and pizzazz. She has a great voice and message, and with her Spanish roots, I felt that she spoke to the energy of the song more directly than I ever could.”

    Along with the track comes a bold visualizer by illustrator BlackPowerBarbie. Check out “Flamenco” below.

    Haviah announced Stock Exchange earlier this summer with the single “Protest”; the mixtape’s precise release date is still TBA, but it’s expected this fall. In line with her globetrotting sound, the Mighty one also released the Jamaican-inspired single “Obeah” earlier this year, earning our title of Song of the Week.

Haviah Mighty Teams with Mala Rodríguez on New Single "Flamenco": Stream

