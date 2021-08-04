Menu
He’s All That Trailer Updates All the Worst Parts of She’s All That for 2021: Watch

TikTok personality Addison Rae and Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan star

He’s All That (Netflix)
August 4, 2021 | 5:15pm ET

    Despite being a ’90s teen rom-com favorite, She’s All That barely held up at the time of its release in 1999. The whole “transform an outsider into a popular kid so that everyone can learn lessons about themselves” thing reinforced the grossness of high school hierarchy as much as anything. Now that social media has made teenagers that much more judgmental, it’s apparently time to reiterate those lessons with a remake. Netflix is releasing the gender-swapped He’s All That on August 27th, and the streamer has today delivered the first trailer.

    From the looks of it, She’s All That screenwriter R. Lee Fleming and Mean Girls director Mark Walters decided to take all the worst parts of the original and make it 2021. TikTok star (aka content thief, aka not an actress) Addison Rae plays Padgett Swayer, the modern parallel for Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Zack Siler. She’s a social media star (natch) who’s dating a high school pop star (sure) and catches him cheating (but of course). When she accidentally livestreams the whole vicious breakup, somehow she goes viral for the worst reasons (here come the cancel culture police).

    In order to resuscitate her reputation, she makes a bet that she can turn any old loser into the next prom king (how that’s supposed to work is beyond me). Her friends pick the “weird, anti-social” Cameron Kweller (Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan filling in for Rachel Leigh Cook’s Laney Boggs), who’s totally not-cool quirk is that he… rides horses? And of course the long hair and beanie keep his natural gorgeousness completely hidden from the outside world (because he’s not on TikTok, ya see), but whoa, abs!

    Add in Cook cameoing as Rae’s mom, a Kourtney Kardashian appearance, and a remix of Sixpence None the Richer’s classic “Kiss Me” that sounds like someone learned Garage band in 2004 and never updated their software, and this might actually make you hate She’s All That even more. Lord, I already wish this movie was vapor.

    This is like the From Justin to Kelly of the TikTok age, so if you can stomach that, watch the trailer below.

He's All That Trailer Updates All the Worst Parts of She's All That for 2021: Watch

