I.M.P., the independent concert promoter that operates four beloved venues in Washington, DC and Maryland, has announced strict new policies designed to combat the spread of COVID-19. Beginning October 17th, anyone attending a performance at The Anthem, 9:30 Club, Merriweather Post Pavilion, or Lincoln Theatre will need to provide proof of full vaccination status to enter.

Currently, I.M.P. venues require either confirmation of vaccination status or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours. Now, the option to display test results has been eliminated for all but a few patrons: those under 12, who are not eligible for vaccination anyway; and those with a doctor-certified medical exception. Instead, these ticketholders must provide a negative PCR test administered within 48 hours of entry. Additionally, all employees who work indoors must be fully vaccinated without exception.

Additional safety considerations come from Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. Guests must wear a mask at all times inside of The Anthem, 9:30 Club, and Lincoln Theatre, unless they are eating or drinking. This rule does not extend to Merriweather Post Pavilion, which is outside and 30 miles away in Maryland.

Advertisement

Related Video

For those ticketholders unwilling to comply with these requirements, I.M.P. is offering until August 26th, 2021 to claim a refund. But they hope that their unvaccinated patrons will choose instead to make an appointment. As they wrote in a statement, “We are grateful to live in a country where these lifesaving vaccines are readily available and free, and hope everyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated takes the step to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community. Our collective future depends on it.”

The move follows other COVID-19 policy updates from the two biggest concert promoters in the USA, varying from less strict for Live Nation to more strict for AEG.

Stay safe and mask up. Better yet, grab a face covering from Consequence Shop, where we are donating 50% of net proceeds to independent artists impacted by the pandemic.

Advertisement

Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ?