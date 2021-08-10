Idris Elba Will Voice Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Idris Elba has earned the right to do whatever he wants, and if he wants to pull in seven figures for a few days of voice work in an air-conditioned studio, then bless. To that end, the star of The Suicide Squad and The Wire has revealed on Twitter that he’ll be playing the role of Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

For those unfamiliar with the Sonic video game franchise, Knuckles is a friend and occasional rival to the titular hedgehog. This red echidna guards the Master Emerald, and is known for his imposing strength, hot temper, and aggressively spiked knuckles.

Like the original movie, 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2 will be directed by Jeff Fowler. Deadline reports that Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Natasha Rothwell, and Tika Sumpter will also star.

Aside from The Suicide Squad, Elba could be seen earlier this year in Concrete Cowboy. Later in 2021, he’ll appear alongside Jonathan Majors in the revenge western The Harder They Fall.