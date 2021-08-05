Menu
Iggy Pop Joins Måneskin for New Version of “I Wanna Be Your Slave”: Stream

"Måneskin gave me a big hot buzz," he said

I Wanna Be Your Slave Iggy Pop stream Måneskin song new version cover single watch music video, photo courtesy of the artist
Måneskin and Iggy Pop, photo courtesy of the artist
August 5, 2021 | 7:53pm ET

    Italian hard rockers Måneskin have been drawing a lot of attention for their rousing new single “I Wanna Be Your Slave,” which has racked up over 26 million views since it came out a few weeks ago. Now, they’re celebrating that milestone by teaming up with the one and only Iggy Pop for a new version of the song.

    “It was such an honor that Iggy loved our music and wanted to work with us,” said the band in a statement. “It was touching seeing him sing ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ live in front of us, it was very powerful to see such a big artist being so open and friendly. We all grew up listening to his music and he inspired us to start up a band, it’s still unbelievable for us that we had the chance to get to know him and make music together.”

    It seems like Iggy Pop is happy to hop on the track, too. In a press release, he gave a brief but on-brand statement, saying, “Måneskin gave me a big hot buzz.”

    The original version of “I Wanna Be Your Slave” is hard rock set to the restless drumming of disco’s hey-day. It catches Måneskin singing about duality in romantic relationships and the willingness of partners to “enslave themselves” for the sake of winning their loved one’s heart. Meanwhile, there’s some incredibly catchy and chunky guitar riffs being laid down. The fact that a blistering rock song like this has blown up online is pretty cool to see!

    The title of “I Wanna Be Your Slave” was obviously meant to nod to The Stooges’ eternal classic “I Wanna Be Your Dog” from 1969. As such, this new collaboration couldn’t be more of a dream come true for the young Italian band. In their joint rendition of the single, Måneskin and Iggy Pop take turns trading off vocal duties, with The Stooges’ frontman throwing down a deep growl-turned-whisper at one point, too. It’s ragged and electric, and it’s heartening to hear how much fun they seem to be having while performing it together, too. Stream it below.

