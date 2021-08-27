Menu
Indigo De Souza Releases New Album Any Shape You Take: Stream

It follows the North Carolina artist's 2018 LP I Love My Mom

Indigo De Souza Any Shape You Take stream album new music song single Indigo De Souza, photo by Charlie Boss
Indigo De Souza, photo by Charlie Boss
August 27, 2021 | 12:05am ET

    North Carolina artist Indigo De Souza has just released her new indie pop album Any Shape You Take. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    Any Shape You Take is a lyrical exploration of change and the dramatic role it plays in the human experience. A musician since childhood, De Souza co-produced the album with Brad Cook, who’s also worked with Bon Iver and Waxahatchee in the past. It was recorded at Betty’s, the Chapel Hill studio of fellow North Carolinians Sylvan Esso.

    Since announcing the record would come out on Saddle Creek, De Souza has shared a handful of songs from Any Shape You Take these past few months. Lead single “Kill Me” saw her revisiting a 2018 video she filmed of herself discussing what it’s like to live with mental illness. Meanwhile, “Hold U” is a tender take on falling in love and “Real Pain” allowed De Souza to tap her friends for a collective bundle of mid-song screams, yells, and venting.

    Related Video

    Physical pre-orders for Any Shape You Take are still available, including a gorgeous “tropical taffy” color variant on vinyl at the Saddle Creek web store. Check out the cover art and tracklist for it below.

    Later this fall, De Souza will hit the road for a string of tour dates. The concert run kicks off with a two-night stand in her hometown of Asheville, NC before she continues the 26-date trek with performances alongside Pinegrove, DJ Ohh No Honey, Truth Club, Ex Gold, Horse Jumper of Love, The Ophelias, The Slaps, and Dan Wriggins of Friendship. Grab tickets to see her live through Ticketmaster or the secondary market here.

    Any Shape You Take Artwork:

    Indigo De Souza Any Shape You Take album artwork cover art stream record spotify

    Any Shape You Take Tracklist:
    01. 17
    02. Darker Than Death
    03. Die/Cry
    04. Pretty Pictures
    05. Real Pain
    06. Bad Dream
    07. Late Night Crawlers
    08. Hold U
    09. Way Out
    10. Kill Me

