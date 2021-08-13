Menu
Iron Maiden Singer Bruce Dickinson Tests Positive for COVID-19

The 63-year-old cancer survivor believes he would be "in serious trouble" had he not been vaccinated

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson, photo by Kevin RC Wilson
August 12, 2021 | 9:51pm ET

    A few days after halting his spoken-word tour due to a positive COVID-19 case within his “immediate household,” Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has revealed that he has tested positive himself. The metal legend was infected despite being vaccinated, and affirms he would be in “serious trouble” had he not gotten his shots.

    The 63-year-old vocalist, who battled tongue cancer in 2015, told Rolling Stone that he took a COVID test earlier this week after feeling like he was getting a cold, and that it came back positive. “I thought, ‘Oh well, shit,'” he said. “I was kind of sneezing a bit. For a couple of days, I felt a bit groggy, kind of like the flu, and that was it. And I’m 63 years old. I’ve pretty much got no doubt that had I not had the vaccine, I could be in serious trouble.”

    He went on to say, “Personally, I think people are just very badly advised if they don’t go and get themselves double jabbed as quickly as possible, not for the reasons of going into concerts, but for their own health. Having said that, even if you’ve had a double jab, you can still get COVID, and therefore you can spread it to other people who might not have been vaccinated and they might get very sick and die.”

    He continued, “Now you cannot legislate against mortality. There are many things in this world that kill people and they’re not illegal but are unfortunate. Cancer kills a lot of people. Heart attacks kill a lot of people. Obesity kills a lot of people. Malaria kills a shitload of people every year… So at some point, we have to just go, ‘We’re probably going to have to live with this. And if we’re going to live with it, then you have your vaccination.'”

    Dickinson’s bout with COVID-19 comes less than a month before Iron Maiden release their 17th album, Senjutsu. The album will arrive on September 3rd, and was preceded by the single “The Writing on the Wall.”

    Here’s wishing the metal icon a speedy recovery.

