Iron Maiden Unleash New Song “Stratego”: Stream

Iron Maiden have shared the new song “Stratego,” the second single from the forthcoming album Senjutsu, out September 3rd.

“Stratego” is another epic slice of heavy metal from the masters of the craft. Bruce Dickinson’s voice soars above churning riffs and well-placed synths, with the band employing some different tones than the Southern-rock inflected lead single, “The Writing on the Wall”.

It’s one of two songs on Senjutsu written by guitarist Janick Gers and founding bassist Steve Harris. It was recorded back in 2019 at Guillaume Tell studios in Paris and was produced by Kevin ‘Caveman’ Shirley & co-produced by Steve Harris, likely during the sessions mentioned by Shirley in late 2019.

Iron Maiden broke the silence with “The Writing on the Wall,” their first new music in six years. They followed that with the announcement of the 10-track, 82-minute Senjutsu, offering up the album art — featuring a new samurai Eddie — and a making-of video.

The album will be available in the following formats: standard 2CD digipak; deluxe 2CD book format; deluxe heavyweight 180G triple black vinyl; special edition triple silver and black marble vinyl; special edition triple red and black marble vinyl; super deluxe box set including CD, Blu-ray and exclusive memorabilia; and digitally. Pre-orders are available via Iron Maiden’s website and Amazon.

Meanwhile, Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson recently tested positive for COVID-19. The singer was forced to postpone the final dates of his solo spoken-word tour after a member of his household tested positive, before testing positive himself days later.

Watch the visualizer for “Stratego” below.