J Balvin Announces New Album José, Shares “Que Locura”: Stream

After dropping a steady stream of singles, J Balvin has announced his new album, José, out September 10th. He also shared a new song, “Que Locura,” and its accompanying music video.

José follows last year’s Colores, which peaked at No. 2 on the US Top Latin Albums chart and No. 15 on the Billboard 200. It also netted Balvin a Latin Grammy for Best Urban Album, and included popular singles like “Morado,” “Rojo,” and “Amarillo.”

In “Que Locura,” the Colombian superstar describes struggling to get over heartbreak. He drops a reference to 1997’s Will Smith-starring Men in Black as he sings about wanting memories of his ex erased: “Son recuerdos que no se me van/ Lo hicimo’ off the wall, como las Vans/ Éramo’ ganga como el Wu-Tang Clan/ Necesito el flash a lo Men in Black.”

Watch the music video, directed by Jose Emilio Sagaró of Film Heads, below.

Recently, Balvin expanded his already massive audience by putting a reggaeton spin on Metallica’s classic, “Wherever I May Roam.” The cover followed his previously released album singles “7 De Mayo,” “Otra Noche Sin Ti,” “Tu Veneno,” and “Ma G.”

Later this year, Balvin will be making rounds at festivals like Governors Ball and Outside Lands. Ahead of its release, you can pre-save José here.

