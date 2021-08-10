Jack White to Open Third Man Records Store and Venue in London

Jack White is taking Third Man Records global.

On September 25th, White’s Third Man Records will open a new store and live music venue in London’s historic Soho district. Located at 1 Marshall Street, London W1F 9BA, the building was designed by White himself and features a two-level retail space, an intimate live music venue called “The Blue Basement,” and a European headquarters for Third Man Records.

Among its other amenities will be a token-operated lucky dip book machine designed by the Toronto-based artist Craig Small (only the second of its kind in the world), as well as a token-operated recording booth where artists and the public can record their own material straight to vinyl.

To coincide with the store’s opening, Third Man has teamed with a number of UK artists, including The Jesus & Mary Chain, Paul Weller, Gina Birch of The Raincoats, Cornershop, and David Ruffin. Each act will release either a brand new recording or something previously unheard on vinyl exclusively through Third Man starting September 25th.

Third Man Records London Store marks the label’s third retail location and first outside of the US. The label also has physical spaces in Nashville and Detroit.

