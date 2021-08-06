Sorry, But Jake Gyllenhaal Also Doesn’t Shower Often

Jake Gyllenhaal has recently been selected as the face of Prada’s new fragrance, Luna Rossa Ocean. Hopefully, he’s stocking up on a few bottles, because — and we hate to be the ones to break this to you — the A-list actor is admittedly lax about his shower schedule. Not long after Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Dax Shepard, and Kristen Bell all divulged their slightly irregular bathing routines, the Brokeback Mountain star has also revealed some compromising details about his own hygiene in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” Gyllenhaal said. “I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

Elsewhere in the aquatic-centric interview, Gyllenhaal discussed his affinity for New York City’s piers, though he hasn’t spent much time on the Hudson River. He also expressed his fascination with natural loofahs: “I always am baffled that loofahs come from nature. They feel like they’ve been made in a factory but, in fact, it’s just not true. Since I was young, it’s amazed me.” You’d think someone so enamored by a bathing tool would spend more time in the shower, but we digress.

Gyllenhaal will star as Paramount head Robert Evans in the upcoming Francis Ford Coppola biopic Francis and the Godfather, which doesn’t yet have a release date. He’s also currently in cahoots with his veteran collaborator, director Denis Villeneuve, for a new HBO series called The Son.