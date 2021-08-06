Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Sorry, But Jake Gyllenhaal Also Doesn’t Shower Often

The actor says there are benefits to not showering

jake gyllenhaal also doesn't bathe often vanity fair interview
Jake Gyllenhaal, photo by Heather Kaplan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 6, 2021 | 12:58pm ET

    Jake Gyllenhaal has recently been selected as the face of Prada’s new fragrance, Luna Rossa Ocean. Hopefully, he’s stocking up on a few bottles, because — and we hate to be the ones to break this to you — the A-list actor is admittedly lax about his shower schedule. Not long after Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Dax Shepard, and Kristen Bell all divulged their slightly irregular bathing routines, the Brokeback Mountain star has also revealed some compromising details about his own hygiene in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

    “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” Gyllenhaal said. “I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

    Elsewhere in the aquatic-centric interview, Gyllenhaal discussed his affinity for New York City’s piers, though he hasn’t spent much time on the Hudson River. He also expressed his fascination with natural loofahs: “I always am baffled that loofahs come from nature. They feel like they’ve been made in a factory but, in fact, it’s just not true. Since I was young, it’s amazed me.” You’d think someone so enamored by a bathing tool would spend more time in the shower, but we digress.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Gyllenhaal will star as Paramount head Robert Evans in the upcoming Francis Ford Coppola biopic Francis and the Godfather, which doesn’t yet have a release date. He’s also currently in cahoots with his veteran collaborator, director Denis Villeneuve, for a new HBO series called The Son.

Latest Stories

Annette Movie Review

Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard Craft a Perverse Melody in Annette: Review

August 6, 2021

The Suicide Squad Composer Interview

John Murphy on Scoring The Suicide Squad: "We Were Breaking All the Rules"

August 5, 2021

bob ross happy accidents betrayal and greed netflix documentary release date

Netflix Details Bob Ross Documentary Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

August 5, 2021

BLACKPINK the movie 5 things we learned screening watch

5 Things We Learned from BLACKPINK: The Movie

August 4, 2021

 

he's all that netflix she's all that trailer watch remake

He's All That Trailer Updates All the Worst Parts of She's All That for 2021: Watch

August 4, 2021

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser 2022 LARP experience pricy cost expensive tickets Walt Disney World Resort Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, photo courtesy of Disney

Disney World Announces Very Expensive LARP Experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

August 4, 2021

Kate trailer Netflix film Mary Elizabeth Winstead movie stream video Woody Harrelson watch, photo courtesy of Netflix

Mary Elizabeth Winstead Is a Cold-Blooded Assassin in First Trailer for Kate: Watch

August 4, 2021

Mel Brooks memoir All About Me book new novel live director Young Frankenstein actor The Producers star Blazing Saddles autobiography Mel Brooks, photo by ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Mel Brooks Announces New Memoir All About Me!

August 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sorry, But Jake Gyllenhaal Also Doesn't Shower Often

Menu Shop Search Sale