James Blake Unveils New Song “Life Is Not the Same”: Stream

James Blake has dropped the aching new song “Life Is Not the Same.” The track appears on his upcoming album, Friends That Break Your Heart, which is due out September 10th.

WIth his customary mix of emotional directness and computer wizardry, Blake has sketched out a tale of long-distance longing. You know how it goes: Abstinence makes the heart grow fonder, or whatever that proverb says. Here, he layers his own voice into a vibrant chorus that then pulses with the heartbeat of a machine. “Life is not the same,” he sings, “If we’re miles away.” Check it out after the jump.

Pre-orders for Friends That Break Your Heart are off and running. Also check out the lead single, “Say What You Will.”

Late last year, Blake unveiled a six-track covers EP featuring songs by the likes of Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and Joy Division. In July, he contributed to London rapper Dave’s new album We’re All Alone in This Together.