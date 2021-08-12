Jamie Spears Agrees to Step Down as Britney Spears’ Conservator

Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as Britney Spears’ conservator, a position which he has held since 2008.

In legal documents filed by his attorney on Thursday, Jamie said that he “does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests,” according to TMZ.

His attorney added that Jamie “intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

Even so, Jamie continues to maintain that there are “no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate… and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests.”

In a statement, Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart called Jamie’s decision to step down a “vindication for Britney.” He urged Jamie to “step aside immediately” and said he should cease “making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter.”

Rosengart also stressed that Jamie’s decision would not impact his “vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.”

Today’s development is the stunning culmination of a legal battle that has persisted for years — mostly in secret. Britney’s conservatorship was first put in place in 2008, following a series of mental health issues and public breakdowns. For years, Britney hinted at her displeasure over the conservatorship through legal filings and cryptic social media posts, prompting fans to launch the #FreeBritney movement.

Finally, in June 2021, Britney went public in a bombshell court appearance during which she described the conservatorship as “abusive” and said her father should be investigated. She spoke about being barred from marriage and forced to continue using an IUD despite her desire to have more children. She also said she’d been put on lithium against her wishes.

Britney’s testimony had immediate and immense ramifications. Within a week, her court-appointed attorney, her manager, and her co-conservator all resigned from their posts. For the first time in 13 years, she was allowed to hire her own legal representation, who immediately took steps to end the conservatorship. Even Congress became involved, introducing a conservatorship reform bill inspired by Britney’s plight.

It’s worth noting that today’s news does not mean the end of Britney’s conservatorship, as Jamie makes it clear that he’ll be working with Britney’s team as they transition to a new conservator. Ultimately, it’s the judge’s decision to cease Britney’s conservatorship completely. The next court hearing is scheduled for September 29th.