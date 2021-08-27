Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Japanese Breakfast Shares New Song “Glider”: Stream

Michelle Zauner's contribution to the Sable soundtrack

japanese breakfast shares new single glider from sable soundstrack stream
Japanese Breakfast, photo by Tonje Thilesen
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 27, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    Michelle Zauner: dreampop star, bestselling author, and now, video game soundtrack composer. Today, the musician better known as Japanese Breakfast is sharing the latest single from Sable, her forthcoming soundtrack to the video game of the same name. The track is called “Glider,” and it’s one of the three songs on the soundtrack to include lyrics.

    Though “Glider” wasn’t written with a typical Japanese Breakfast project in mind, its swirling, ethereal melodies sound right in line with Zauner’s usual mode. It’s easy to imagine yourself floating through the vast open world that comes with Sable while listening to it. In a press release, Zauner cited film score legends Alan Menken and Joe Hisaishi as some of her biggest inspirations while creating the Sable soundtrack.

    “I was so lucky Daniel Fineberg and Gregorios Kythreotis from Shedworks invited me onto this game so early on,” Zauner added in a statement. “I was immediately captivated by the world they’d built, a desert planet filled with mysterious natural and architectural wonders, and the story they’d imagined, one of a young girl coming of age through exploration. It was important to me that each biome in this world felt unique.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Glider” marks our second preview of the Sable soundtrack following “Better the Mask,” which was revealed in a trailer for the game.

    To coincide with today’s release, Sony is launching pre-orders for the vinyl edition of the Sable soundtrack, which arrives as a 2xLP set. Meanwhile, an artist exclusive edition is available through Japanese Breakfast’s web store, with a number of different color variants being sold exclusively through retailers including Vinyl Me Please and Light in the Attic. The soundtrack is out officially on September 24th.

    Earlier this year, Zauner re-recorded “Be Sweet” — a highlight from her new album, Jubilee — in Simlish for The Sims 4: Cottage Living expansion pack.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

GRIP I Died for This stream album new music video Eminem label debut GRIP and Eminem, photo via Instagram/@grip

GRIP Drops Debut Album I Died for This!? on Eminem's Label: Stream

August 27, 2021

flee lord roc marciano delgado new album stream

Flee Lord and Roc Marciano Unveil New Album Delgado: Stream

August 27, 2021

turnstile glow on stream new album listen baltimore hardcore

Turnstile Unleash New Album Glow On: Stream

August 27, 2021

angel haze girl with the gun ep never seen stream

Angel Haze Announces New EP Girl with the Gun, Drops "Never Seen": Stream

August 27, 2021

 

courtney barnett the velvet underground nico i'll be your mirror cover stream

Courtney Barnett Covers The Velvet Underground and Nico's "I'll Be Your Mirror": Stream

August 27, 2021

mouse rat the awesome album parks and recreation stream catch your dream

Parks and Recreation's Mouse Rat Release The Awesome Album: Stream

August 27, 2021

How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last

Big Red Machine Share New Album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?: Stream

August 27, 2021

tina guo serj tankian moonhearts in space

Cellist Tina Guo and Serj Tankian Premiere Video for "Moonhearts in Space": Stream

August 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Japanese Breakfast Shares New Song "Glider": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale