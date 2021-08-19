Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Japanese Breakfast Covers Sufjan Stevens’ “Romulus”: Stream

Recorded at New York City's legendary Electric Lady Studios for SiriusXMU

japanese breakfast sufjan stevens romulus stream cover
Japanese Breakfast (photo by Ben Kaye) and Sufjan Stevens (photo courtesy of artist)
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 18, 2021 | 8:58pm ET

    Japanese Breakfast has shared a lovely cover of Sufjan Stevens’ Michigan track “Romulus.”

    The rendition was recorded at New York City’s iconic Electric Lady Studios for Japanese Breakfast’s appearance on SiriusXMU tonight (August 18th). Remaining as gentle as the original, Michelle Zauner’s take is even more lush than Stevens’ original, thanks to a deeper emphasis on the piano notes and replacing the banjo with a violin. Take a listen below.

    Zauner’s appearance on the satellite radio network will surely find her discussing the banner year she’s been having. Her new record, Jubilee, has received much acclaim since its June release, with the musician herself saying it marks the start of a “new chapter” in her career.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    She also became a New York Times bestselling author thanks to her memoir, Crying in H Mart, which is already set to be adapted into a movie. Zauner will provide the soundtrack to the film, adding another feather in her composer hat after she scored the video game Sable.

    kyle meredith with japanese breakfast new album memoir book
     Editor's Pick
    Japanese Breakfast on Her New Album, Memoir, and the “Rare Commodity” of Joy

Latest Stories

kevin abstract sierra nights thrid solo album brockhampton seven album

Kevin Abstract Shares New Solo Track "SIERRA NIGHTS" feat. Ryan Beatty: Stream

August 18, 2021

nathaniel rateliff and the night sweats announce new album the future share lead single survivor stream

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Announce New Album The Future, Share Single "Survivor": Stream

August 18, 2021

remi wolf debut album juno release date grumpy old man quiet on set new singles stream visualizer

Remi Wolf Announces Debut Album Juno, Drops "Quiet on Set" and "Grumpy Old Man": Stream

August 18, 2021

parquet courts sympathy for life new album walking at a downtown pace new song video stream

Parquet Courts Announce New Album Sympathy for Life, Share "Walking at a Downtown Pace": Stream

August 18, 2021

 

waxahatchee woody guthrie cover talkin' dust bowl blues stream lyric video

Waxahatchee Covers "Talkin' Dust Bowl Blues" for Woody Guthrie Tribute Album: Stream

August 18, 2021

Halestorm new song

Halestorm Unleash Powerful New Single "Back from the Dead" Ahead of 2022 Album: Stream

August 18, 2021

Santana Rob Thomas

Santana and Rob Thomas Reunite After 22 Years on New Song "Move"

August 18, 2021

future islands share new standalone single peach stream

Future Islands Share New Single "Peach": Stream

August 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Japanese Breakfast Covers Sufjan Stevens' "Romulus": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale