Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Jason Isbell Drops Out of Headlining Appearance at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Over Vaccination Policy

Isbell's policy of requiring proof of vaccination is not being followed by the festival's organizers

jason isbell bristol rhythm roots reunion drops out covid-19 vaccination policy
Jason Isbell, photo by Ben Kaye
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 19, 2021 | 11:32am ET

    Jason Isbell is holding steadfast to his policy of requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination at his shows. On Wednesday night, the Alabama native announced he is dropping out of a headlining appearance at the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion over its lack of vaccination policy. The festival is scheduled to take place September 10th-12th.

    In his tweet, Isbell linked to an article published by a local ABC affiliate reporting the festival’s organizers would not be requiring proof of vaccination or negative tests. “After exploring all options, we have concluded that we cannot impose a vaccine mandate or negative test policy at this time without a state mandate,” said the Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) in a statement.

    During an appearance on MSNBC earlier this month, Isbell shared the reasoning behind his vaccination policy. According to the singer-songwriter, most venues and industry professionals would like to require vaccination, but “the problem is, they’re just getting so much pushback from some of the governors of certain states who want to kowtow to their political base and try to make people think that their freedom is being encroached upon.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He added, “I’m all for freedom, but I think if you’re dead, you don’t have any freedoms at all. It’s probably important to stay alive before you start questioning your liberty. It’s life and then it’s liberty and then it’s the pursuit of happiness. Those are in order of priority.”

    On August 10th, Isbell followed suit by canceling a Houston concert after the venue’s owner “was not willing to comply with the band’s updated Health and Safety standards.”

    Isbell’s last album, Reunionswas one of our favorites of 2020. During recent months, he has covered Metallica and Bleachers, while also contributing guest vocals to Adia Victoria’s upcoming LP, A Southern Gothic. Soon, he’ll get a chance to show off his acting chops while appearing in Martin Scorsese’s next movie, Killers of the Flower Moon.

    Stay safe and mask up. Better yet, grab a face covering from Consequence Shop, where we are donating 50% of net proceeds to independent artists impacted by the pandemic.

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Latest Stories

Nine Inch Nails cancel 2021 concerts tour dates festivals pixies cleveland riot fest louder than life welcome to rockville

Nine Inch Nails Cancel All Remaining 2021 Concerts

August 19, 2021

kiss 2021 us tour mansfield

KISS Kick Off 2021 US Leg of Farewell Tour in Massachusetts: Watch

August 19, 2021

stanning bts ship sope

Stanning BTS 'Shipisode: SOPE

August 19, 2021

amy poehler linda lindas

Peer 2 Peer: Amy Poehler and The Linda Lindas Talk Moxie Memories, Artistic Growth, and Rock Icons

August 19, 2021

 

The Rolling Stones Tattoo You reissue 40th anniversary deluxe box set vinyl new album unreleased track stream, photo by Helmut Newton

The Rolling Stones Announce Tattoo You 40th Anniversary Reissue, Share "Living in the Heart of Love": Stream

August 19, 2021

vince staples fousheé take me home performance the tonight show starring jimmy fallon watch

Vince Staples Teams Up with Fousheé for "TAKE ME HOME" on Fallon: Watch

August 19, 2021

Punk Music Films

A Guide to Punk Music In Five Films

August 19, 2021

phoebe bridgers kyoto remixes bartees strange the marias glitch gum

Phoebe Bridgers Shares "Kyoto" Remixes from Bartees Strange, The Marías, Glitch Gum: Steam

August 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jason Isbell Drops Out of Headlining Appearance at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Over Vaccination Policy

Menu Shop Search Sale