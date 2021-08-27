Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Jason Isbell Covers The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter” as Tribute to Charlie Watts: Watch

The legendary stickman died earlier this week

jason isbell cover rolling stones gimme shelter tribute charlie watts brittney spencer 400 unit watch
Jason Isbell, photo by Philip Cosores
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 27, 2021 | 2:07pm ET

    Charlie Watts may have passed away but legends never die. On August 26th in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jason Isbell, his band The 400 Unit, and his tour mate Brittney Spencer all joined forces to pay tribute to one of rock’s greatest drummers with a cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter.”

    Isbell took lead, singing and laying down a couple of muscular guitar solos. Spencer sang backup vocals — no small feat, considering she has the kind of gale-force instrument that could shake the leaves off a green tree — and provided soaring accents between verses. Check out the cover of “Gimme Shelter” below.

    Others who have paid tribute to Watts since his death include Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Brian Wilson, as well as The Rolling Stones themselves. The band has announced plans to continue their US tour, in part because an ailing Watts had already asked Steve Jordan to take his place.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    For Jason Isbell’s part, he’s requiring proof of vaccination at all of his upcoming shows, and even dropped out of a headlining set at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion after the festival wouldn’t comply. He’s currently touring with Spencer, who you may have heard earlier this year on the 10th anniversary edition of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way. 

Latest Stories

Chvrches Screen Violence

CHVRCHES on New Album Screen Violence and "Making Shows Happen Safely" When They Head Back on Tour

August 27, 2021

Halsey Easier Than Lying

Song of the Week: Halsey Delivers an Explosive Pop-Punk Jam in "Easier than Lying"

and August 27, 2021

GRIP I Died for This stream album new music video Eminem label debut GRIP and Eminem, photo via Instagram/@grip

GRIP Drops Debut Album I Died for This!? on Eminem's Label: Stream

August 27, 2021

flee lord roc marciano delgado new album stream

Flee Lord and Roc Marciano Unveil New Album Delgado: Stream

August 27, 2021

 

Family Ties Baby Keem Kendrick Lamar

Rap Song of the Week: Kendrick Lamar Issues a Warning Shot on Baby Keem's "Family Ties"

August 27, 2021

neil young concerts covid-19 super spreader

Neil Young on COVID-Era Concerts: "These Are Super-Spreader Events"

August 27, 2021

kyle meredith with aaron dessner big red machine the national taylor swift

Aaron Dessner on Big Red Machine, The National’s Future, and Working with Taylor Swift

August 27, 2021

afghanistan girls music school the miraculous love kids escape taliban help

Afghanistan Music School for Girls Appeals for Help Escaping the Taliban

August 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jason Isbell Covers The Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter" as Tribute to Charlie Watts: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale