Jason Isbell Covers The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter” as Tribute to Charlie Watts: Watch

Charlie Watts may have passed away but legends never die. On August 26th in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jason Isbell, his band The 400 Unit, and his tour mate Brittney Spencer all joined forces to pay tribute to one of rock’s greatest drummers with a cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter.”

Isbell took lead, singing and laying down a couple of muscular guitar solos. Spencer sang backup vocals — no small feat, considering she has the kind of gale-force instrument that could shake the leaves off a green tree — and provided soaring accents between verses. Check out the cover of “Gimme Shelter” below.

Others who have paid tribute to Watts since his death include Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Brian Wilson, as well as The Rolling Stones themselves. The band has announced plans to continue their US tour, in part because an ailing Watts had already asked Steve Jordan to take his place.

For Jason Isbell’s part, he’s requiring proof of vaccination at all of his upcoming shows, and even dropped out of a headlining set at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion after the festival wouldn’t comply. He’s currently touring with Spencer, who you may have heard earlier this year on the 10th anniversary edition of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way.