Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Jeris Johnson Shares the Origins of His New Music Video “Going Ghost”: Exclusive

Inspired by a hot date, Tik-Tok, and more

Jeris Johnson Going Ghost Video
Jeris Johnson, photo by Stefanie Moser
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 13, 2021 | 1:00pm ET

    Our new music feature Origins gives artists the chance to offer insights into the creative process behind their latest release. Today, Jeris Johnson talks about the inspiration behind his new single “Going Ghost” and its accompanying visuals.

    TikTok sensation Jeris Johnson is on a roll. Having amassed over a million followers on the platform, he’s at the forefront of a new generation of artists who have built their entire career around short videos and indomitable virtual swagger. Where Johnson differs, however, is his true dedication to rock music, on top of all of that social expertise.

    Earlier this year, Johnson caught the attention of American rock icons Papa Roach after he flipped their angsty 2000s hit “Last Resort” into a trap-infused “Reloaded” version fit for modern genre-bending sensibilities. Then there was his last single “BURNING RUBBER,” where raging rock riffs, explosive cyberpunk synths, and Johnson’s glitched-out vocals build into one of the gnarliest 808 drops of the year.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Today (August 13th), Johnson returns with the video for his latest single “Going Ghost,” debuting exclusively on Consequence. First teased on TikTok a couple weeks ago to massive fan support, the song is the next step in Johnson’s quest to reinvent rock music for the brave new world.

    Salvaging and repurposing fragments of his various musical influences, Johnson takes cues from everything from early-2000s butt rock to drum and bass to the Migos’ triplet flow.

    The high-energy video for “Going Ghost” take us up close and personal with Johnson as he wilds out in his studio under evolving neon lights. Dressed in leather and armed with his diamond-studded guitars, Johnson visually and sonically cements his place in a long lineage of rockstars.

    Advertisement

    Get an exclusive first look at the “Going Ghost” video below, followed by Johnson’s breakdown of the song and video. Additionally, Johnson will be taking over Consequence’s Instagram Stories today beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to pop over and witness what’s sure to be a wild ride.

    Being Poetic As Fuck

    poetry Jeris Johnson Shares the Origins of His New Music Video Going Ghost: Exclusive

    Advertisement

    “Going Ghost” is one of the first tracks I actually pushed myself to sit down and write something a little more meaningful. Normally I fucking hate writing lyrics, so I just try and have fun with it. But this one I was like, “Nah, lemme be poetic as fuck.” And no, it’s not about Danny Phantom.

    Butt Rock

    look at this photograph Jeris Johnson Shares the Origins of His New Music Video Going Ghost: Exclusive

    I was getting inspired by a bunch of butt rock at the time so I thought it’d be cool to use some very butt rocky chords for the guitar. Kind of gives that instantly familiar nostalgic vibe. But I don’t fuck with songs that play on nostalgia alone so you already know I had to bring it into the future.

    Advertisement

    A Hot Date

    Jeris Johnson Shares the Origins of His New Music Video Going Ghost: Exclusive

    I actually thought about completely scrapping this song until I played it for this girl I was on a date with, and she said it was her fave. I always end up hating my songs at some point in the process and I think I was just at peak hatred on this one for some reason. Shoutout to that girl, though, she talked me out of it.

    TikTok

    @jerisjohnson
    Advertisement

    guess imma have to give her a second date if this blows up

    ♬ going ghost – Jeris Johnson

    If I had needed another reason to release it besides a hot girl liking it, TikTok also came to my rescue. Blew the teaser up to a million views and that pretty much made me snap out of it completely. Sometimes you just gotta get rid of your ego (very hard for me to do) and give the people what they want. I don’t make music just to sit alone in my room with my eyes closed listening to it over and over. I make it to inspire and change the world.

    Rock ‘n’ Roll

    Jeris Johnson Shares the Origins of His New Music Video Going Ghost: Exclusive

    Advertisement

    This is also a song to shut up everyone who says I’m not a rock artist. It might not sound like your crusty old man rock and roll, but it’s undoubtedly a fucking rock song. And I am undoubtedly a rock artist, the future of rock, to be exact.

Latest Stories

wednesday share new album twin plagues stream

Wednesday Share New Album Twin Plagues: Stream

August 13, 2021

Dead Sara new song Heroes

Dead Sara Release Fiery New Song "Heroes": Stream

August 13, 2021

boldy james the alchemist bo jackson new album stream listen

Boldy James and The Alchemist Drop New Album Bo Jackson: Stream

August 13, 2021

denzel curry the game new single madden nfl '22

Denzel Curry Drops New Single "The Game": Stream

August 13, 2021

 

dream theater the alien video

Dream Theater Unleash New Song "The Alien" as First Single from Upcoming Album: Stream

August 13, 2021

Mallory Merk Counterparts

Mallory Merk Breaks Down New EP Counterparts Track by Track: Exclusive

August 13, 2021

j balvin jose new album que locura new song stream

J Balvin Announces New Album José, Shares "Que Locura": Stream

August 13, 2021

Pell Dave B Flight Floating While Dreaming II FWD II album new song video

Pell Announces New Album, Enlists Dave B for Lead Single "Flight": Stream

August 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jeris Johnson Shares the Origins of His New Music Video "Going Ghost": Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale