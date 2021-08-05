Joey Jordison’s Post-Slipknot Band Sinsaenum: “We Did Everything in Our Power to Help and Couldn’t Get Through to Him”

A week after the tragic news that founding Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison passed away, his recent group Sinsaenum has issued a statement about their fallen bandmate. While expressing their sadness, the band members also mentioned that Jordison battled “demons” and that they “did everything in [their] power to help.”

No cause of death has been reported for Jordison, who died in his sleep at age 46 on July 26th. A few days after his passing, Slipknot released a statement, reading in part, “Joey’s impact on Slipknot, on our lives, and on the music that he loved, is incalculable. Without him there would be no us.”

Jordison formed Sinsaneum a couple of years after his 2013 ousting from Slipknot. The extreme metal band — featuring Mayhem’s Attila Csihar and Dååth’s Sean Zatorsky as co-vocalists, guitarists Frédéric Leclercq (ex-Dragonforce) and Stéphane Buriez (Loudblast), and bassist Sean Zatorsky (Seth) — has released two albums and three EPs. Jordison was an active member of the group up until his passing.

Advertisement

Related Video

In a statement posted on Facebook, Sinsaenum wrote the following:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and brother Joey Jordison. He was of course one of the most influential drummers in the genre, completely rewriting the game of metal drumming, and it was truly an honor to share even just a small part of that with him. He brought something to the table that no other musician could, and his love and passion for music was unmatched in a world of jaded artists. For us Joey was family, and like family we argued and cried, but mostly laughed, and cared deeply for one another. His public image had a serious tone, with an evil exterior, yet he had the biggest heart, and we were lucky to be able to see the softer side of him.

Joey also had his demons, and nothing hurts more than knowing that we did everything in our power to help and couldn’t get through to him. He never felt he was better than anyone and would go out of this way to put everything, and everyone above his own needs. Our hearts go out to Amanda, to his family, and to the true friends that were checking in on him. And to all our fans and friends who reached out to us in this time of mourning, thank you.

Considering everything; moving on will be difficult at first, especially since we had already started writing the new album, but we will persevere, and will honor his legacy in everything we do moving forward. This next record will be dedicated to the memory of him, as that’s what Joey would have wanted. Hails, and Horns as Joey would say. We miss you Jsaenum, and will love you forever.”

As the statement mentions, Sinsaenum plan to continue and finish a new album they had started writing with Jordison.

Upon Jordison’s death, many in the metal world paid tribute to the drummer, with fellow stickmen like Mike Portnoy and Dave Lombardo praising his talents. See him performing with Sinsaenum in the video below.

Advertisement